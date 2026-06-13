LSU Baseball Just Got A Whole Lot Better By Staying The Same At One Critical Position

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Maybe on this Saturday a year from now, Steven Milam will be between second and third base at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series – waiting to not make an error again at shortstop for the LSU baseball team and then delivering another key hit.

Milam, whom LSU coach Jay Johnson expected to earn close to $2 million as a third round choice in the Major League Baseball Draft this July and to be playing at a minor league ballpark somewhere next June, instead will remain a Tiger for his senior season in 2027. He made the surprise announcement Friday.

It’s official. Jay Johnson confirms that shortstop Steven Milam will be staying at LSU for his senior season in 2027.https://t.co/nRrja5RS0b — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 12, 2026

And LSU just got better. Milam is a three-year starter – 2024 at second base and 2025 and ’26 at shortstop – and has made just 14 errors in his college career with a .305 career batting average. He hit .296 with 11 home runs, 15 doubles and 49 RBIs in 2026 in 58 starts. A fielder with excellent range, he made only four errors in 214 chances last season at shortstop for a .981 fielding average.

“Best defensive shortstop you can have,” Johnson told Tiger Rag on Saturday morning. “Steven helps us in our effort to get back to championship-level run prevention.”

Catching up with @SportBeatTweet ahead of the Warren Morris book signing in Alexandria on Saturday at Spirits @KALBSports pic.twitter.com/yslD4IDgvU — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) June 13, 2026

LSU’s 2026 season was literally a comedy of errors around the field, other than shortstop. The Tigers committed 66 errors, which was well off the LSU record of 125 in 1993 – interestingly, a national championship season. But it was 22 more than in 2025. And the Tigers’ .967 fielding percentage was 14th in the 16-team SEC in 2026.

With Milam back, LSU will have quite a double-play tandem with incoming fifth-year senior transfer second baseman Cade Kurland of Florida.

Kurland fielded at an amazing .994 percentage last season with one error in 162 chances while hitting .279 with nine home runs, seven doubles and 33 RBIs. Johnson also signed sophomore shortstop Dawson Park of Texas State. He hit. .301 last season with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, nine stolen bases and 52 RBIs while committing 10 errors with a .957 fielding percentage. Park will likely play third base.

Milam has also been a consistent offensive threat. He hit .326 as a freshman in 2024 with einght home runs, 12 doubles and 40 RBIs in 60 starts at second base with five errors. In the national championship season in 2025, he hit .295 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 57 RBIs in 68 games with five errors.

“It’s hard to return a player who has had as many successful high leverage at-bats as Steven,” Johnson said. “He will be positioned to have his best season here offensively in 2027. His both sides of ball impact is hard to find. Thankful to be able to coach him again next year.”

Milam released a video on social media Friday in which he explained why he is coming back – other than likely a hefty and deserved raise in his Name, Image & Likeness salary.

“When I thought about the next chapter, one thing became clear,” he said. “I want another shot – another shot at leaving my mark and to go out my way and hold that trophy in Omaha.”

