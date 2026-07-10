LSU Baseball: Jake Brown Expected To Be Taken As High as 2nd Round In MLB Draft On Saturday

By JEFF PALERMO, Louisiana Radio Network News & Sports Director

Jake Brown bled purple and gold for three seasons at LSU, but this weekend the former Tiger is ready to take the next step toward the dream he’s had since childhood.

The Sulphur native is expected to hear his name called in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft Saturday afternoon (12 p.m., NBC, Peacock, MLB Network, MLB.com stream) as he begins the journey toward becoming a big leaguer.

“Definitely super excited,” Brown told the Louisiana Radio Network this week. “This is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. I’m excited to see what the next chapter offers for me and begin a new journey in my life.”

The first 10 selections of the first round will be televised by NBC and Peacock. Selections 11-40 will be televised by MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. Selections 41-135 will be streamed on MLB.com, completing the fourth round. Rounds five through 20 will be televised on Sunday (10:30 a.m., MLB.com).

Baseball has always been part of Brown’s life. Born on Jan. 12, 2005, in Sulphur, he comes from an athletic family. His father played baseball at McNeese State, while his mother played softball for McNeese before earning her law degree at LSU. Brown developed into one of Louisiana’s premier high school prospects at Sulphur High. Perfect Game ranked him as the state’s No. 1 player in the Class of 2023.

As a senior in 2023, Brown hit .336 with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He also starred on the mound as a left-handed pitcher, striking out 118 while allowing just 39 hits in 73 and two-thirds innings. His talent caught the attention of the Texas Rangers, who selected him in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Instead of turning pro, Brown chose to fulfill a lifelong dream by playing for LSU.

Brown never pitched in Baton Rouge, but he made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2024. He appeared in 56 games with 21 starts, batting .264 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

His role expanded significantly during LSU’s 2025 national championship season. Brown embraced sharing time in right field with Josh Pearson, putting the team’s success ahead of individual statistics. He rewarded the Tigers with a .320 batting average, eight home runs and 48 RBIs while leading the team with 11 stolen bases.

Brown’s defensive growth was just as impressive. After a costly outfield misplay during the 2024 NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he used the experience as motivation to improve. The following season, he committed just one error.

His junior campaign ended abruptly last April 19 when he suffered a broken hamate bone in his wrist. Despite missing the final stretch of the season, Brown finished with a .309 average, 16 home runs and 49 RBIs, establishing himself as one of LSU’s most productive hitters. The recovery required patience, but Brown says he’s fully healthy again.

“It was a pretty slow process getting all the way back, trying to get strength back, trying to get comfortable swinging again to where it’s completely pain-free,” Brown said. “I’m there now, and I’ve been full steam ahead for the last three weeks, so I’m feeling great.”

Although Brown had the option of returning to LSU for his senior season, he believes now is the right time to pursue his professional career.

“My ultimate goal is to be a Major League player,” Brown said. “I had a great time at LSU. I definitely wouldn’t have minded coming back to LSU, but it feels like a more realistic and better path for me to enter the draft.”

Brown is projected to be selected in the second round, where he could command a seven-figure signing bonus—far exceeding what he could have earned through an NIL deal by returning to LSU.

For Brown, the decision ultimately came down to chasing the dream he’s been working toward his entire life.