LSU baseball is going for its first SEC sweep of the season against Ole Miss

LSU baseball needs to do something it hasn’t done all season on Saturday: sweep an SEC opponent.

The Tigers took the first two games of the series with Ole Miss thanks to strong pitching from Gage Jump and Luke Holman and six hits from Tommy White. One more win could be enough to put LSU in postseason contention, especially if it can manage a couple wins in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers currently sit at No. 33 in RPI and No. 27 in KPI.

LSU is 1-8 in game threes and it’ll need to figure out who it’ll be starting on the mound. LSU has yet to announce its game three starter and has had a rotating door behind Jump and Holman this season. Thatcher Hurd, Javen Coleman, Kade Anderson, Nate Ackenhausen and Sam Dutton have all gotten game three starts.

Ackenhausen pitched during Thursday’s game but only threw 21 pitches. He was the starter in LSU’s only game three win of the season and has a 5.45 ERA on the year.

Ole Miss will throw righty Mason Nichols on Saturday. He has a 3.50 ERA on the year and 40 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. He went five innings last weekend against Texas A&M and allowed three hits, two walks and one run.

Game three will start tomorrow at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.