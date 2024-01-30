LSU baseball intrasquad scrimmages this week run Thursday through Sunday, check out the details

January 30, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU outfielder Paxton Kling scores one of his two runs in the No. 1 Tigers 16-0 win over UNO at Alex Box Stadium in 2023. LSU had 12 hits in its 11th straight victory. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 3 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 1 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance beginning 15 minutes prior to the first pitch each day.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


+ two = eleven