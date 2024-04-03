LSU Baseball in a world of hurt with No. 6 Vanderbilt headed to the Box this week

April 3, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com's Audibles podcast for April 3, 2024. LSU Baseball in a world of hurt.

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for April 3 2024. Hosted by Camryn Conner. Jeff Palermo sits down with former LSU pitcher and Television Color Commentator Ronnie Rantz to talk LSU baseball. Rantz pulls no punches, says the it is desperate times for the Tigers, and they must turn it around now because they are simply running out of time. Can they?

