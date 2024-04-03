LSU Baseball in a world of hurt with No. 6 Vanderbilt headed to the Box this week

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for April 3 2024. Hosted by Camryn Conner. Jeff Palermo sits down with former LSU pitcher and Television Color Commentator Ronnie Rantz to talk LSU baseball. Rantz pulls no punches, says the it is desperate times for the Tigers, and they must turn it around now because they are simply running out of time. Can they?
Related Articles
LSU adds Baylor to its 2021 baseball schedule
LSU’s ever-changing 2021 baseball schedule got its second tweak in as many days Friday, but it’s an intriguing one. The Tigers have added three-time College World Series and 21-time NCAA tournament participant Baylor to its […]
Tigers can’t hang on in resumption of game two at Tennessee, lose 9-8 in 11 innings and drop their second straight SEC series
No. 22 ranked LSU went to bed Saturday night in Knoxville with a one-run lead over Tennessee as game two of an SEC series was suspended until Sunday noon because of rain and lightning. And […]
Todd Horne: LSU vs. Florida for all the marbles in the CWS Finals Final: Leave Jordan Thompson alone and watch Paul Skenes pitch his last college game
LSU baseball fans have a reputation for being the best in the sport. If the barometer is attendance, enthusiasm, and travel to away games, including Omaha when LSU is in the College World Series, who […]
Be the first to comment