LSU Baseball Hosts No. 13 A&M This Weekend In 1st Of Many Crucial Series, But It’s Really Vs. RPI

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Lately, when asked about his team’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), other rankings, or the Tigers’ chances of reaching the NCAA postseason, LSU coach Jay Johnson’s pat answer has been:

“We just need to win.”

And last week, he even said he wasn’t looking at the RPI or other rankings, which coaches like to say, even when that’s a mammoth home run away from the truth.

But on Thursday, Johnson revealed that he’s watching the RPI as much as anyone.

“We’re 66,” Johnson corrected a reporter who said LSU was 67 in RPI.

“Dartmouth won yesterday, so there you go. Yeah,” Johnson said with a wry, tad aggravated smile.

Dartmouth, which LSU beat 5-2 and 3-0 back in February, defeated No. 273 RPI Siena (10-21), 5-3, on Wednesday at home in Hanover, New Hampshire, to move to 8-18 on the season. So, that helps LSU’s RPI ever so incrementally.

And actually, LSU is No. 65 in RPI as of this writing.

Every little bit helps, especially this time of year as the Tigers (23-15, 6-9 SEC) prepare to host No. 13 RPI Texas A&M (28-7, 9-5 SEC) at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN. And the Aggies are no Dartmouth. They just swept No. 2 RPI Texas (28-7, 9-5 SEC) last week in a two-game series with game three being rained out.

“We had just an uber-talented team in 2001, and Big Leaguers all over the place.

But we just couldn’t quite get it all together.” … Ryan Theriot on Tiger Rag Radio … Sound familiar? https://t.co/l4QFEhiAt3 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 16, 2026

LSU and the Aggies play game two at 7 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network with the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

“Yeah, just need to win,” Johnson deadpanned again when asked what it will take to climb out of the mid-60s in RPI. “Like, honestly. If we win, it will take care of itself. We won Tuesday and jumped eight spots.”

He’s really watching that RPI, maybe as much as his team’s error totals (50 to lead the SEC and 11 more than the next worst) that are rising like gas prices of late.

LSU won 4-2 on Tuesday with three errors over Northwestern State (23-14, 14-7 Southland Conference), which is at No. 103 in RPI.

“Texas A&M has a great record,” Johnson said. “Mississippi State has a great record.”

Wait, a coach is looking ahead? No. He’s being honest, and all coaches glance ahead on their schedule all the time. The Tigers play at No. 22 RPI Mississippi State (27-10, 7-8 SEC) next weekend.

“South Carolina’s won some games recently,” he went on. “Southeastern (Louisiana) has a good record. Georgia has a really good record. Florida has a really good record. Couple of those are on the road.”

Road wins are similar to two home wins in RPI World.

After Mississippi State, LSU hosts No. 79 RPI Southeastern Louisiana (38-16, 12-6 Southland Conference) and No. 72 RPI South Carolina (19-19, 5-10 SEC) before going to No. 20 RPI Georgia (30-8, 11-4 SEC) and closing the regular season at home against No. 5 RPI Florida (27-11, 9-6).

“It just comes down to winning,” Johnson said. “It’s the blessing and the curse of this league. The blessing is you’re in it longer than other leagues. If we were in a similar situation (record-wise) as a mid-major right now, might be a tough road. It’ll be a tough road in terms of winning on the field for us, but not tough in terms of those things moving in our direction, should we win on the field.”

PITCHING MATCH-UPS

FRIDAY – Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 47.2 innings, 23 walks, 68 strikeouts), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.77 ERA, 48.1 innings, 12 walks, 58 strikeouts).

SATURDAY – Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt (4-3, 3.22 ERA, 44.2 innings, 18 walks, 63 strikeouts), LSU, vs. sophomore right-hander Aiden Sims (6-0, 3.56 ERA, 48 innings, 15 walks, 51 strikeouts).

SUNDAY – To be announced by both teams.

INJURY REPORT

LSU weekend starting pitcher Cooper Moore (3-3, 3.38 ERA) who has been out for four weeks with an arm injury “felt normal” after pitching Wednesday, Johnson said. He was to pitch in the bullpen on Thursday or Friday “just to see what that looks like leading into potentially reappearing on the mound.”

Moore last pitched against Oklahoma on March 20 when he injured his triceps.

“Hopeful, but not certain yet,” Johnson said.

If Moore pitches this weekend, it is expected to be in relief for only an inning or so at the most.

Infielders Trent Caraway and Seth Dardar did not practice Wednesday and are questionable for the weekend with injuries.