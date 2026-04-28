LSU Baseball: Help Is On The Way For Struggling Pitching Staff With Commitment

April 27, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie's staff has struggled this season to the worst earned run average in the SEC at 5.35. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Tigers need new pitchers fast, and at least one is on the way. But not until the 2027 season.

Senior right-hander Kolby Stringer (6-foot-3, 205) from West Marion High in Foxworth, Mississippi, near Hattiesburg has committed to the Tigers.

Stringer is 12-0 on the season with a 0.43 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 65 and two-thirds innings with 20 walks. He chose LSU over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, which each swept LSU over two of the last three weekends.

LSU has the highest ERA in the Southeastern Conference at 5.35 and leads the league in wild pitches with 72.

Stringer has allowed only four earned runs all season on 19 hits – all singles.

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