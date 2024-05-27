LSU baseball headed to Chapel Hill Regional as No. 2 seed (with Video)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU (40-21), the 2023 national champions and 2024 SEC Tournament runners-up, earned its 37th NCAA Regional berth, it was announced by the NCAA on Monday morning.
The second-seeded Tigers will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for the four-team, double-elimination tournament and face third-seeded Wofford (41-18, 12-8 Southern Conference) on Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.
Opposite the Tigers and Terriers in Chapel Hill are host and national No. 4 seed North Carolina along with regional fourth-seed Long Island (LIU). The Tar Heels and Sharks will square off at 5 p.m. CT on Friday on ESPN+.
LSU has never faced Wofford or LIU on the baseball diamond. The most recent of five all-time meetings between LSU and North Carolina was in the 2013 College World Series.
2024 Chapel Hill NCAA Regional Schedule
Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium
May 31 – June 3, 2024
Friday, May 31
Game 1: 11 a.m. CT – LSU vs. Wofford (ESPNU)
Game 2: 5 p.m. CT – North Carolina vs. Long Island (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: 11 a.m. CT – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 4: 4 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: 11 a.m. CT – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Game 6: 5 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4
Monday, June 3
Game 7: TBA – (If Necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6
