LSU Baseball Has A Chance To Keep Its Highest Drafted Signee – Lefty Pitcher Logan Schmidt

July 25, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Jay Johnson, LSU
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson is putting together what is looking like an excellent roster for the 2027 season. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU is in the running for left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt, a second round pick of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11 by the Cleveland Guardians who was the highest selected Tiger signee from high school at No. 59 overall.

Schmidt (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) of Ganesha High in Aliso Viejo, California, has a slot value of approximately $1.6 million and coule be paid as much as $1.7 million by Cleveland. But he is reportedly interested in more money and, thus, could end up at LSU.

But he also may opt to go to a junior college, which would mean he could enter the 2027 MLB Draft. If he goes to LSU, he could not enter the draft until after his junior season in 2029.

LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Exits A “Sweaty” Draft Weekend With Most Of His High School Signees Staying

Perfect Game ranked Schmidt as the No. 12 prospect overall before the draft.

He is one of 21 signees in Johnson’s 2027 class that is ranked second in the nation by Perfect Game to Vanderbilt.

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