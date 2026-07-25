LSU Baseball Has A Chance To Keep Its Highest Drafted Signee – Lefty Pitcher Logan Schmidt

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU is in the running for left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt, a second round pick of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11 by the Cleveland Guardians who was the highest selected Tiger signee from high school at No. 59 overall.

Schmidt (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) of Ganesha High in Aliso Viejo, California, has a slot value of approximately $1.6 million and coule be paid as much as $1.7 million by Cleveland. But he is reportedly interested in more money and, thus, could end up at LSU.

The top signee in LSU’s baseball class might not sign with the Guardians.



But LSU isn’t the only option.@HuntPalmer88 and I have the latest we’re hearing 👇



https://t.co/SGuwvycdYC — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) July 25, 2026

But he also may opt to go to a junior college, which would mean he could enter the 2027 MLB Draft. If he goes to LSU, he could not enter the draft until after his junior season in 2029.

Perfect Game ranked Schmidt as the No. 12 prospect overall before the draft.

He is one of 21 signees in Johnson’s 2027 class that is ranked second in the nation by Perfect Game to Vanderbilt.