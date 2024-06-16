LSU baseball gets more pitching help in the transfer portal

LSU baseball Jay Johnson looks ahead to 2024
Head coach Jay Johnson has added three right handed pitchers in the transfer portal. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Jay Johnson has secured his second transfer from Indiana State this offseason.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Hayden will be joining his teammate Luis Hernandez in Baton Rouge next season. Hayden posted a 7-2 record last season with a 3.81 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 78 innings.

Hayden is the third right hander with a high K/9 that Johnson has landed in the last few days. He landed Mount St. Mary’s Deven Sheerin on Friday and Wofford’s Zac Cowan on Wednesday.  

