LSU baseball gets more pitching help in the transfer portal

Jay Johnson has secured his second transfer from Indiana State this offseason.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Hayden will be joining his teammate Luis Hernandez in Baton Rouge next season. Hayden posted a 7-2 record last season with a 3.81 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 78 innings.

Hayden is the third right hander with a high K/9 that Johnson has landed in the last few days. He landed Mount St. Mary’s Deven Sheerin on Friday and Wofford’s Zac Cowan on Wednesday.