LSU Baseball Game Vs. Mississippi State In Rain Delay

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The start of the LSU baseball game against Mississippi State scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday was delayed by lightning and rain before the opening pitch, and officials had not decided if it would start later Friday or be pushed to Saturday.

LSU COMES BACK TO BEAT MISSISSIPPI STATE

The No. 5 Tigers (24-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated State (16-10, 1-6 SEC) on Thursday night, 8-6. The third game of the series was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The starting pitchers for Friday’s game were junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0, 2.65 ERA) of LSU against senior left-hander Pico Kohn (4-0, 2.52 ERA).

This story will be updated.