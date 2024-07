Hard throwing Connor Benge, who began his career at LSU-Eunice and spent last season with Dallas Baptist, became the sixth right handed pitcher out of the portal to commit to this cycle.

Benge appeared in 22 games as a relief arm for Dallas Baptist in 2024. He had 35 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched and 5.73 ERA. Benge struggled with his command last season, recording 22 walks and 11 hit by pitches. He throws heat, though, with a fast ball reaching 98 mph regularly.