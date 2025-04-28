LSU Baseball Gains A New Starter In Casan Evans, But Did It Lose A Reliever?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Casan Evans was as taken aback about LSU’s new starting pitcher for Sunday’s game against Tennessee as many fans and media members were. Only difference was, he had to make the start, and he had less than 24 hours notice.

“I mean I was pretty surprised,” Evans said after two-hitting No. 5 Tennessee from the second inning through the sixth and striking out six in a 12-2, 10-run-rule victory in eight innings at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

LSU coach Jay Johnson just told his prized freshman on Saturday night before game two of the series that he may be starting his first collegiate game on Sunday afternoon after relieving in his first 12 appearances this season. Sophomore Chase Shores started LSU’s first nine Sunday or game threes, and suffered in the SEC, going 1-2 with a 7.59 ERA. Conner Ware started last Sunday against Alabama, but was viewed as more of an opener by Johnson and not on the level of Evans. And he was taken out after two innings and took the loss as Shores did not pitch well again in relief.

HERE’S WHY LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON STARTED CASAN EVANS

“He said, ‘If we don’t bring you in tonight, then you’re going to start tomorrow,'” Evans said. “So, when he told me that, I was still mentally ready for Saturday’s game coming in and closing, if we had the chance to. But I was pretty surprised, knowing that he has that faith in me to start today.”

Then LSU lost Saturday night, 9-3, without Evans after beating the Vols, 6-3, on Friday without Evans, meaning the series victory rested in Evans’ right hand.

Fellow freshman Derek Curiel liked the idea.

LSU freshman Casan Evans started his first game Sunday at Alex Box Stadium and came through for the Tigers LSU photo

“Casan Evans is the best freshman pitcher in America,” Curiel said. “Whether it’s coming out of the bullpen, starting. He has that It factor.”

Curiel should know. He’s about the best freshman position player in America. He showed that again Sunday with a solo home run to start the bottom of the first to make Evans feel better about the 2-0 deficit he let happen in the first inning by giving up four hits when he left his pitches too high.

Then Curiel tied the game, 2-2, in the second with a RBI double. A Curiel RBI single made it 6-2 in the fourth, and Evans was feeling really well as he mowed down Tennessee hitters, but not as well as he felt after Curiel’s two-RBI double in the fifth for an 8-2 lead.

So much so that Evans set down the meat of Tennessee’s high flying batting order 1-2-3 in his last inning in the sixth. Clean-up hitter Hunter Ensley (.338. 8 HRs, 49 RBIs) grounded out to shortstop. No. 5 hitter Reese Chapman (.313, 10 HRs, 40 RBIs) striking out looking. And No. 6 hitter Dalton Bargo (.311, 11 HRs, 31 RBIs) struck out swinging. Those three were a combined 5-for-13 with three RBIs and four runs scored on Saturday.

Evans was at 85 pitches after the sixth inning. His previous high was 72, but he was getting stronger.

“I know I wasn’t going to go very high, like 100 or over, but I felt great, honestly,” he said. “I told coach Johnson that I wanted to go back out there for the seventh.”

But Johnson said no. He had seen enough, and he had an 8-2 lead and his other dominant reliever, Zac Cowan, waiting in the bullpen to finish it off, as he did seamlessly.

“Getting out of that first inning with just two runs was a big deal because there were two guys in scoring position, so the coach in me, that’s what I’m proud of,” Johnson said. “OK, he gave up two, but then how about the rest of the game? Really, I was just trying to manage his emotional deal because he runs hot in the best way possible as far as competitiveness. He was in such a good place pitch-count wise. He was getting quick outs and was in a good place mentally. He’s got the ‘It’ factor.”

SO WHAT WILL CASAN EVANS DO THE REST OF THIS SEASON – START, RELIEVE, BOTH?

So, how about the rest of the season? Will Evans be LSU’s Sunday starter now? Or will Johnson use him in one or two of the first two games of an SEC series as a reliever instead on one weekend, then start him the next weekend or on another weekend, depending on how things go? Evans’ usage may depend on how good the other offense is, and LSU may not play a better offense than Tennessee’s until the SEC Tournament or the College World Series in Omaha.

Considering the number of batters LSU had to get through with Tennessee over three days, Johnson knew he would have to extend Evans at some point to just eat the innings. And saving him for Sunday after a win on Friday and skipping him in a close game late Saturday when Tennessee obviously had no legitimate third starter on Sunday worked for the Tigers. Sacrifice Saturday to make sure you win Sunday with Evans to take the series. Tennessee used eight pitchers Sunday, and none were close to Evans.

“Next weekend, I don’t know,” Johnson said of Evans’ role for Friday-Sunday at Texas A&M (24-19, 8-13 SEC), which was swept at Texas in three one-run games.

“You need to win games when you have a chance to win games,” Johnson said. “We need to keep executing wins as they come along. That’s where he’ll be.”

Translation: Johnson is not likely to put Evans in as a reliever unless it’s late and the game is tied (particularly at home) or LSU has the lead. So, if those situations do not arise in the first two games, or Evans throws just a handful of pitches in one, then he will start in the third games. Cowan can also fill the Evans role in one or two of the first two games, thus saving Evans.

If Evans does have to pitch in one or two of the first two games of a series, the left-handed Ware (4-1, 4.66 ERA) could be a solid Sunday starter. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in six SEC appearances as well.

Evans will likely not pitch Friday at Texas A&M, regardless of the situation.

“He’s going to probably need an extra day (of rest) because of going 85 pitches, so we’ll see and go from there,” Johnson said.

Either way, Evans is good as his statistical line continues to be legendary – 3-0, 1.09 ERA, 6 saves, 47 strikeouts in 33 innings, 9 walks, 4 earned runs allowed.

“Whatever they need me to do,” he said. “I wasn’t bothered by starting. Not bothered by relieving. I just love going out there and competing.”

Maybe, Johnson could just send Evans to the bullpen on the first two games of a weekend series, so the opponent is thinking about facing him, then hold him until game three.

Because, not only is Evans a starter, he is an ace in the making. And with him, Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA), Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.49), LSU could have the makings of a classic Rice three-man rotation before long.

“Everything,” Johnson said when asked what he likes about Evans as a starter. “Compete factor. Pitch mix, strikes. He’s unaffected by small things, and you run into more small things when you start. The maturity piece.”

One thing will not happen. Johnson is not going to throw Evans 45 pitches on a Friday in relief, then start him on a Sunday and throw him another 95. If not sooner, Evans will be LSU’s Friday night starter in 2027.

“We’ll do what’s best for him, number one,” Johnson said. “And then do what’s best for our team number two. When you look at what we’re trying to accomplish (win the national championship), we’ve put ourselves in a good spot to where we need to be smart about how we do that. It will be well communicated as it was going into this weekend. He knew exactly how we were going to operate it.”

Still, it surprised Evans. Which may have helped, because he didn’t have a lot of time to over-think his first start.

What could really help Evans and LSU is to now find someone else in the bullpen who can at least be decently close to Evans or Cowan in the bullpen. Any takers?

Then, look out.