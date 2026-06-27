LSU Baseball: Freshman Pitcher Marcos Paz, One Of Coach Jay Johnson’s Favorites, Enters Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Freshman right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz, whom LSU coach Jay Johnson saw as a possible weekend starter next season, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal just days before the June 30 deadline.

Paz struggled last season to a 1-4 record and 9.20 ERA in 17 appearances and six starts in 29 and a third innings with 40 strikeouts and 27 walks. He also had five wild pitches and four hit batsmen. But Johnson often spoke of his potential for next season late last season and recently on Tiger Rag Radio.

“He’s got everything you need to be great,” Johnson said of Paz (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) on April 20. “And, again, like, he hadn’t pitched in 18 months prior to this season starting (after Tommy John elbow surgery). It was very minimal work for him in the fall. I think he’s going to be the best pitcher in the program. I really believe that. And I think he’s moving in that direction.”

PORTAL NEWS: @LSUBaseball RHP Marcos Paz has entered the Transfer Portal. Was regarded as one of the premier freshmen entering the fall/spring. Massive arm, but did struggle in 29.1 innings for #LSU in '26. Big upside.



D1 PROFILE: https://t.co/jEo1ZYsFlJ pic.twitter.com/uPECTYJKtC — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2026

Since the end of the season, Johnson has signed two freshman pitchers out of the portal – right-hander Landon Hood of Gonzaga and right-hander Diego Velazquez of USC. Johnson said on Tiger Rag Radio that Hood could be a weekend starter in the 2027 season.