LSU Baseball Falls By Mercy Rule For 2nd Time In 3 Games – 11-1 To Florida For 5th Straight Loss

May 15, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Baseball team in white uniforms with purple caps huddles on a sunny field, listening to a coach.
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks to his team before the Tigers' game against Florida Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Tigers continue to crawl to the finish line.

LSU lost by the 10-run, mercy rule for the second time in three games on Friday night, 11-1, to Florida for their fifth straight loss with one game – mercifully – remaining in the regular season on Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+0.

The Tigers (29-26, 9-20 Southeastern Conference) lost 12-1 at Georgia last Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. A sweep at the hands of Florida on Sunday would be LSU’s fifth in the last six weeks.

After that, the Tigers will play in the single-elimination SEC Tournament beginning Tuesday.

LSU Baseball Loses School Record 19th Southeastern Conference Game, 11-8 To Florida

Unlike in LSU’s 11-8 loss in the series opener to Florida on Thursday, there was no fight in the Tigers on this night. They totaled a mere two singles by Derek Curiel and Jack Ruckert and a solo home run by Steven Milam in the fourth for a 5-1 deficit.

The Gators (36-18, 17-12) put up 11 runs on eight hits. They took a 7-1 lead in the fifth and went up 11-1 in the top of the seventh.

Marcos Paz (1-4) took the loss for the Tigers, lasting four and a third innings. He allowed seven earned runs on four hits with four walks.

Florida starter Liam Peterson (2-5) struck out 11 over seven innings for the win.

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