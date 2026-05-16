LSU Baseball Falls By Mercy Rule For 2nd Time In 3 Games – 11-1 To Florida For 5th Straight Loss

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Tigers continue to crawl to the finish line.

LSU lost by the 10-run, mercy rule for the second time in three games on Friday night, 11-1, to Florida for their fifth straight loss with one game – mercifully – remaining in the regular season on Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+0.

The Tigers (29-26, 9-20 Southeastern Conference) lost 12-1 at Georgia last Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. A sweep at the hands of Florida on Sunday would be LSU’s fifth in the last six weeks.

After that, the Tigers will play in the single-elimination SEC Tournament beginning Tuesday.

Unlike in LSU’s 11-8 loss in the series opener to Florida on Thursday, there was no fight in the Tigers on this night. They totaled a mere two singles by Derek Curiel and Jack Ruckert and a solo home run by Steven Milam in the fourth for a 5-1 deficit.

The Gators (36-18, 17-12) put up 11 runs on eight hits. They took a 7-1 lead in the fifth and went up 11-1 in the top of the seventh.

Marcos Paz (1-4) took the loss for the Tigers, lasting four and a third innings. He allowed seven earned runs on four hits with four walks.

Florida starter Liam Peterson (2-5) struck out 11 over seven innings for the win.