LSU Baseball Dominates Oklahoma in Series Clincher

By TODD HORNE

NORMAN, Okla. – LSU right-hander Anthony Eyanson silenced Oklahoma’s bats in Friday night’s game at L. Dale Mitchell Park. His performance helped the Tigers secure a 10-2 victory and clinch the series.

Eyanson’s Standout Performance

Eyanson, who had struggled with repeat lineups in Southeastern Conference play, delivered a strong performance against the Sooners. He matched his mark of five innings without allowing an earned run. This performance echoed his five innings of shutout pitching last week in Alex Box during a 2-1 LSU win over Mississippi State.

Strikeouts: 8

8 Pitches Thrown: 107 (season-high)

107 (season-high) Innings Pitched: 5⅔

5⅔ Walks Issued: 4

4 Extra-Base Hits Allowed: 1 (double in the third inning)

Oklahoma’s two runs came from a run-scoring single and a two-out, run-scoring double in the third. These runs were not charged to Eyanson due to an error by third baseman Tanner Reaves.

Strong Relief from Evans

Freshman right-hander Casan Evans replaced Eyanson in the sixth inning. He struck out one and pitched flawlessly in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to close out the game.

Impressive Offensive Attack

LSU’s offense was equally impressive. The Tigers built a four-run lead in the second inning on two-out hits. Key moments included:

Chris Stanfield’s two-run double driving in senior Josh Pearson and sophomore Steven Milam .

driving in senior and sophomore . Derek Curiel’s bloop double , which scored Stanfield.

, which scored Stanfield. Jared Jones’ RBI single, extending the lead to 4-0.

Curiel’s hit marked his 32nd consecutive game on base, tying an LSU freshman record.

After a scoreless stretch of three innings, LSU scored six runs over the next four. Notable moments included:

Pearson blasting solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings, with the latter being his fifth of the season.

blasting solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings, with the latter being his fifth of the season. Daniel Dickinson igniting the ninth with a leadoff homer.

Jones, Stanfield, Dickinson, Pearson, and Luis Hernandez combined for multiple hits.

Game Statistics

Total Hits: LSU 15, Oklahoma 5

LSU 15, Oklahoma 5 Runners in Scoring Position: LSU went 3 for 11

Upcoming Game

LSU will conclude its series with Oklahoma on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+. The No. 7 Tigers (29-3, 9-2 SEC) aim to complete a series sweep over the No. 10 Sooners (23-7, 5-6).

Eyanson’s Composure Under Pressure

Eyanson, who faced a rough patch in the third inning, remained composed throughout the outing. He battled his typical issues with walks while mixing his pitches effectively. Oklahoma hitters managed only one hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Jones’ Rising Star

Jared Jones has become a key offensive contributor for LSU. In the first two games of the series, he combined for a 4-for-10 performance with two RBIs. He collected three hits on Friday, extending his hitting streak to four games. In his last 12 contests, he has 10 hits.

.@DerekCuriel has reached based in all 32 games in 2025. With this hit, he tied Mike Fontenot (2000) for the longest streak by an @LSUbaseball freshman (since at least 1985, but likely all-time). (1/2) https://t.co/rImU27KeGB — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) April 5, 2025

Stanny's 2-RBI double puts the Tigers on the board!@_chrisstanfield | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/NGU21eFWqC — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 5, 2025