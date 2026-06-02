LSU Baseball: DJ Primeaux Becomes 3rd Tigers’ Pitcher To Enter Portal

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU baseball team is now minus three pitchers with eligibility remaining from the 2026 season.

Redshirt junior left-hander DJ Primeaux of Central High in the Baton Rouge area is the latest to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the latest window opened on Monday and runs through July 1. Primeaux only pitched in four games this past season, going 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA over two and a third innings. He struck out four and walked four.

In 2025, Primeaux had 22 appearances, striking out 13 with eight walks and going 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings. He joins reshirt junior right-hander Jaden Noot and sophomore right-hander Mavrick Rizy, who also entered the portal on Monday.

Noot, who is from Sierra Canyon High in Oak Park, California, was a key pitcher in 2025 as the Tigers won the national championship. He was 2-1 with a 4.13 ERA and one save in 32 and two-thirds innings over 20 appearances and five starts. He struck out 44 with 15 walks and pitched a scoreless inning of relief at the College World Series. But in 2026, Noot pitched only nine and a third innings in 10 appearances with two starts, going 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and one save.

The 6-foot-9 Rizy, who is from Fiskdale, Massachusetts, and went to Worcester Academy, was 0-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 20 appearances over 21 and a third innings in 2026. He struck out 28, but allowed 34 free bases via 19 walks, eight wild pitches and seven hit batsman. He was 0-0 with a 4.74 ERA in 2025 with in 24 appearances over 24 and two-thirds innings, but he had only two wild pitches, four hit batsman and 19 walks with 29 strikeouts.

LSU has had five players overall enter the portal. Also putting their name in on Monday were junior third baseman Trent Caraway and junior outfielder Daniel Patrick.