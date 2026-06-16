LSU Baseball: Derek Curiel Named All-America By American Baseball Coaches Association

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU center fielder Derek Curiel has been named a third team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, California, hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) in the 2026 season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBIs, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. A second team All-Southeastern Conference selection, he is No. 4 in the league in batting average, No. 8 in doubles and No. 10 in runs scored.

Booked – Jay Johnson will be on statewide Tiger Rag Radio tonight talking portal:https://t.co/rlWxXWb3r9 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 16, 2026

He completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBIs, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

Curiel is a draft-eligible sophomore because he turned 21 in May and is expected to be picked early in the first round on July 11 and is not expected to return to LSU for his junior season. But he has said there is a possibility that could happen.

He was named National Freshman of the Year in 2025 after helping lead LSU to the College World Series title with a team-high batting average of .345 and a team-leading 20 doubles. He added seven home runs and 55 RBIs.

Curiel has a .349 (171-for-490) career batting average in two seasons with the Tigers. He has started all 126 games in which he has played at LSU, collecting 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBIs, 131 runs, 16 steals and a .452 on-base percentage.