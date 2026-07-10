LSU Baseball: Derek Curiel, Jake Brown And Deven Sheerin Among Top 145 Prospects For MLB Draft This Weekend

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU center fielder Derek Curiel, right fielder Jake Brown and pitcher Deven Sheerin are among the top 145 prospects listed my MLB.com for the Major League Baseball Draft that begins Saturday in Philadelphia.

Rounds 1-4 of the draft will begin at noon Saturday with the first 10 selections televised by NBC and Peacock, selections 11-40 televised by MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com, and selections 41-135 streamed on MLB.com.

Rounds 5-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on MLB.com, which ranks Curiel as the No. 12 overall draft prospect for 2026. Brown is at No. 59 with Sheerin at No. 145.

Other LSU draft prospects for the middle-to-later rounds are right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan, outfielder Chris Stanfield and pitchers Zac Cowan, Gavin Guidry, Grant Fontenot, Santiago Garcia, and Connor Benge.

LSU has produced 36 drafted players during coach Jay Johnson’s time at LSU, which began in 2022. That includes five selections in the first round, 16 in the top five rounds and 24 in the top 10 rounds.

Will Paul Skenes become an actor before girlfriend Livvy Dunne makes it as an actress?https://t.co/80zvWRJBcb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 10, 2026

When left-hander Kade Anderson was chosen as the No. 3 overall selection by the Seattle Mariners in the 2025 MLB Draft, he became the third LSU player in three seasons to be selected among the top three overall picks, and the fourth LSU player in four seasons to be selected among the top five.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes and center fielder Dylan Crews in 2023 became the first players from the same school to be selected first and second overall in the draft in history. Skenes was selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Crews was selected No. 2 by the Washington Nationals. LSU third baseman Jacob Berry was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the Miami Marlins.

Curiel in 2026 will become LSU’s sixth first-round selection in five seasons, joining Berry, Skenes, Crews, Anderson and pitcher Ty Floyd, who was chosen by the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

LSU has had 14 pitchers selected in the draft over the past two seasons, which is tied with Mississippi State for the most in the nation in that span. An SEC-record eight LSU pitchers were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, marking the second straight season the Tigers tied the conference mark for drafted hurlers.

LSU tied in 2023 the Southeastern Conference record for most drafted players in a single season when 13 Tigers were selected by MLB teams.

Since the MLB Draft began in 1965, LSU players have been selected on 271 occasions, including 22 first-round picks. Since 1984, LSU players have been selected in the MLB Draft on 250 occasions – 129 pitchers and 121 position players – an average of nearly seven players per season. The Tigers have produced 21 first-round selections since 1989.