LSU Baseball: Derek Curiel 1 Of Only 3 Named To ABCA Gold Glove Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore center fielder Derek Curiel has been named one of three outfielders on the 2026 American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team for NCAA Division I and is one of only six Tigers in history to receive a Gold Glove award.

The previous LSU players to receive such an honor were center fielder Dylan Crews in 2023 for the national champion Tigers, Zach Watson in 2018 and 2019, shortstop Alex Bregman and center fielder Andrew Stevenson in 2015 and catcher Micah Gibbs on LSU’s 2009 national title team.

Curiel, who is expected to go in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, is joined in the Gold Glove outfield by Ty Head of North Carolina State and Hutson Miles of Lipscomb. Curiel recorded a .985 fielding percentage in 2026 and was voted to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive team.

A third team All-America and second team All-SEC selection this season, Curiel hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBIs, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. He is No. 4 in the league in batting average, No. 5 in hits, No. 9 in doubles, No. 10 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Curiel completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) with seven doubles, three RBIs, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

The 2025 National Freshman of the Year helped lead LSU to the College World Series title last season with a team-high .345 batting average, 20 doubles, seven home runs, 55 RBIs and 67 runs scored.

Curiel has a .349 (171-for-490) career batting average in two seasons with the Tigers and has started all 126 games he has played, collecting 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBIs, 131 runs, 16 steals and a .452 on-base percentage.

The Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks.