LSU Baseball Completes Nation’s No. 5 Class, But Don’t Forget These 2 From 2022

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has finished off another banner recruiting class that could lead to his second national championship for the Tigers in the near future.

Perfect Game ranks the 25-member class at No. 5 in the nation. It features the No. 1 high school catcher in the country by MLB.com in Cade Arrambide of Tomball, Texas. The Gatorade Player of the Year in the Lone Star state, he hit .413 last season for Tomball High with 12 home runs.

“He has immense talent,” Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday with a gleam his eye. “He has one of the best throwing arms I’ve ever seen from behind the plate. He’s got great power.”

But Johnson beamed as brightly when he discussed a pair of stud hammer, right-handed pitchers he signed back in 2022 – Jaden Noot of Oak Park, California, and Chase Shores of Midland, Texas. Both have progressed nicely since each had the dreaded, career-delaying elbow reconstruction surgery, known as the Tommy John procedure, in the spring of 2023.

Noot (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) missed all of the 2023 season and all but one game in this past season. The giant Shores (6-8, 245) missed all of last season after seven appearances and four starts in 2023 when he was 0-1 with a 0.96 ERA.

Both could be in the rotation in 2025, though there will be strong competition as usual.

“Those two were probably the most talented guys in that class,” Johnson said. “Nobody was more important than those two.”

Noot signed with LSU in 2022 as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in California out of Sierra Canyon High and as the No. 22 overall prospect by Perfect Game. Shores was the No. 1 right-hander in all of Texas and the No. 24 overall prospect by Perfect Game.

“So, to finally feel like we have them, and they’re going to be healthy is great,” Johnson said.

A top returning pitcher will be junior right-hander Gavin Guidry, who was 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA and four saves last season as the 2023 national champion Tigers fell short of the Super Regional round. Also back is sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (4-2, 3.99 ERA). Junior right-hander Kade Woods (0-0, 5.40 ERA) and sophomore left-hander DJ Primeaux (0-0, 2.45 ERA) return after little use in 2024.

The top returning position players are junior first baseman Jared Jones, who hit .301 with 28 home runs and 59 RBIs, sophomore second baseman Steven Milam (.326, 8 HRs, 40 RBIs), senior shortstop Michael Braswell III (.311, 4 HRs, 36 RBIs) and outfielder Josh Pearson (.244, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs).

LSU has also added nine transfers who were listed among the top 100 players moving to new schools, according to Baseball America.

“Over the last two seasons, we’ve had 22 players sign professional contracts. That’s a massive number,” Johnson said. That includes the first two picks of the 2023 draft – pitcher Paul Skenes and center fielder Dylan Crews. Skenes is a favorite to win the National League rookie of the year for Pittsburgh, and Crews just made his Major League Baseball debut with Washington.

“So, we’ve had a lot of work to do in building the pitching depth and the overall physicality in our program back,” Johnson said. “The guys that we brought in from the transfer portal combined to hit 80 home runs last year. The bat speed, the physicality, the conviction of what they’re doing at the plate stands out, and I think we needed an infusion of that. This class will complement our returning players very well. I love the guys that we have returning.”

Here is LSU’s complete 25-member Class of 2024:

0 Cade Arrambide, C, Fr.

Tomball, Texas (Tomball HS)

• Named 2024 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year

• Ranked as the No. 1 High School catcher by MLB.com in its 2024 Draft Rankings

• Hit .430 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI in 40 games as a senior at Tomball High School

33 Dalton Beck, OF, Sr.

Frisco, Texas (Reedy HS/Incarnate Word)

• Transfer to LSU from Incarnate Word; No. 34 in Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• The 2024 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year at Incarnate Word after hitting .377 with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 67 RBI in 57 games

• Led the SLC in 2024 in slugging percentage (.733), hits (89), RBI and home runs while establishing the Incarnate Word season records for most RBI, doubles, hits, home runs, intentional walks, slugging percentage, at-bats and total bases

43 Connor Benge, RHP, Jr.

Montgomery, Texas (Montgomery HS/Dallas Baptist)

• Transferred to LSU after one season at LSU-Eunice (2023) and one season at Dallas Baptist (2024)

• Posted a 1-1 record at Dallas Baptist in 2024 with a 5.73 ERA … worked 33.0 innings over 22 appearances, recording 35 strikeouts

• Named a 2023 Third Team All-American at LSU-Eunice … recorded the second-most wins at the NJCAA Division II level (11) … led the team in ERA (2.82), innings pitched (70.1), and strikeouts (86)

38 Ryan Costello, 1B, Fr.

Howell, N.J. (Ranney HS)

• Ranked as Perfect Game’s No. 92 overall player and the No. 2 first baseman in the 2024 high school class

• Hit .562 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in his senior year at Ranney High School in 2024

26 Zac Cowan, RHP, Jr.

Blythewood, S.C. (Blythewood HS/Wofford)

• Transferred to LSU from Wofford … No. 23 in the Baseball America ranking of the Top 100

College Transfers

• Posted a 10-2 record in 2024 with an ERA of 3.35 and 124 strikeouts in 110 innings

• Named 2024 First-Team All-Southern Conference and Second-Team ABCA All-Region; helped lead Wofford to the 2024 SoCon Tournament championship and the Terriers’ first-ever win in an NCAA Regional game

6 Derek Curiel, OF, Fr.

West Covina, Calif. (Orange Lutheran HS)

• Ranked as the No. 10 overall high school player in the country and as the second-best high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game

• Batted .314 with 33 hits – including 10 doubles – 21 RBI and 19 stolen bases in his senior year at Orange Lutheran High School

14 Daniel Dickinson, INF, Jr.

Richland, Wash. (Kennewick HS/Utah Valley)

• Transfer from Utah Valley; ranked No. 2 among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• Posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at Utah Valley (2023-24) with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage

• A First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases

40 Chandler Dorsey, RHP, Jr.

Lakeland, Fla. (George Jenkins HS/South Florida)

• Transfer from South Florida; ranked No. 22 among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• Led the USF pitching staff in 2024 with 26 relief appearances as the team’s primary closer … he was 2-1 on the year with eight saves, a 3.60 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 30.0 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .180 average

• Enjoyed a dominant three-game stint this summer in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, as he did not allow a run and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings

20 Casan Evans, RHP/UTL, Fr.

Houston, Texas (St. Pius X HS)

• Ranked as the No. 19 best high school shortstop in the country and the No. 9 best high school player in Texas by Perfect Game

• Voted 2024 Second-Team All-Texas by TXHighSchoolBaseball.com

24 Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Jr.

Lakewood, Calif. (Lakewood HS/UC San Diego)

• Transferred to LSU after two seasons at UC San Diego; ranked No. 4 among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024

• Posted a 6-2 mark in 2024 with a 3.07 ERA in 82 innings over 14 appearances … registered 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average

23 Luis Hernandez, UTL, Sr.

Gurabo, Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico Baseball Academy/Indiana State)

• Transferred to LSU from Indiana State … ranked No. 32 in Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• 2024 First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, batting .359 (89-for-248) with 14 doubles, 23 homers and 76 RBI.

• A first baseman, catcher and designated hitter at Indiana State, he was a 2024 ABCA All-Midwest Region selection, and he was voted to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team

18 David Hogg II, INF, Fr.

Mansfield, Texas (Mansfield HS)

• Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 79 high school player in the 2024 class, and the No. 21 shortstop … reached base safely in all 31 games in which he played at Mansfield High in 2024, batting .411 with a .534 on-base percentage

• Attended the 2024 MLB Draft Combine

35 Jacob Mayers, RHP, Jr.

Gonzales, La. (St. Amant HS/Nicholls)

• Transfers to LSU from Nicholls; ranked No. 17 among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• Led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average … he was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97)

• Named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region Second Team in 2024 … voted the NCBWA National Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2023

47 John Pearson, OF/3B, Fr.

West Monroe, La. (West Monroe HS)

• Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 6 best player in the state of Louisiana … younger brother of current LSU outfielder Josh Pearson

• Helped lead West Monroe High School to the 2024 state title, batting .378 with 10 doubles, two triples, six homers, 45 RBI and 23 runs

28 Blaise Priester, C, RS-Jr.

Denham Springs, La. (Live Oak HS/Meridian CC)

• Returns to LSU after being on the Tigers’ roster in 2022 … played the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Meridian (Miss.) Community College

• Batted .377 in 2024 at Meridian with 61 hits, 14 home runs and 65 RBI

5 Tanner Reaves, INF, RS-Jr.

Bonham, Texas (Bonham HS)

• Transfer from Blinn College in Brenham, Texas

• Posted a .398 cumulative average in two years at Blinn with 28 homers, 142 RBI and 28 doubles

• Helped lead Blinn in 2024 to its first NJCAA National Championship

48 Mavrick Rizy, RHP, Fr.

Fiskdale, Mass. (Worcester Academy)

• Ranked as the No. 1 high school player in the state of Massachusetts by Perfect Game

• Nephew of Cleveland Guardians RHP Alex Cobb

• Participated in the MLB Draft Scouting Combine and played in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League

17 Michael Ryan, INF, Fr.

Luling, La. (Archbishop Rummel HS)

• No. 30 ranked shortstop and No. 113 ranked overall high school player by Perfect Game

• Ranked as the best shortstop in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game

• Attended the 2024 MLB Draft Combine

39 Trevor Schmidt, 1B, RS-So.

Anaheim, Calif. (Servite HS/Fullerton College)

• Transfer from Fullerton College who played his freshman year at Arizona

• Played in 44 games at Fullerton College in 2024 and recorded a .343 average, 13 home runs and 65 RBI

9 William Schmidt, RHP, Fr.

Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

• Ranked as the No. 16 overall 2024 draft prospect by MLB.com

• Posted elite numbers as a senior at Catholic High School in 2024, including a 9-0 record, a 0.44 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 63.2 innings while leading CHS to the state title

1 Chris Stanfield, OF, Jr.

Tallahassee, Fla. (Chiles HS/Auburn)

• Transferred to LSU after two seasons (2023-24) at Auburn; ranked No. 79 among Baseball America’s Top 100 Transfers

• Hit .276 in 2024 with 51 hits, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs and 9 stolen bases… tied for the Auburn team lead in multi-hit games with 16 … member of the 2024 SEC Community Service Team

45 Deven Sheerin, RHP, So.

Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township HS/Mount St. Mary’s)

• Transfers to LSU to after one season at Mount St. Mary’s (2024) … ranked No. 8 among Baseball America’s Top 100 College Transfers

• Recorded in his freshman season 109 strikeouts and 32 walks across 70.0 innings … named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and received first-team All-MAAC recognition, leading the league in strikeouts

• Earned 2024 Second-Team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game

55 Conner Ware, LHP, Jr.

Madison, Miss. (Pearl River CC)

• Pitched two seasons at Pearl River (Miss.) Community College (2023-24)

• Recorded a 3-0 record in 2024 over six appearances and 17 innings, with an ERA of 1.59 ERA and 28 strikeouts

29 Cooper Williams, LHP, Fr.

Alvin, Texas (Alvin HS)

• Ranked as the No. 12 best high school LHP in the country by Perfect Game

• Posted a 10-4 career mark at Alvin High School with a 1.34 ERA … recorded 152 strikeouts in 99.1 career innings

30 Eddie Yamin IV, C/1B, Jr.

West Sand Lake, N.Y. (La Salle Institute/Dayton)

• Transfers to LSU from Dayton, where he played for two seasons (2023-24)

• Played in 53 games in 2024 and batted .342 with 13 homers, 14 doubles and 54 RBI