LSU Baseball Commitment Nathaneal Davis To Skip Draft And Become A Tiger

June 29, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Baseball pitcher raises his arm in triumph after a strikeout on the field with a blurred stadium in the background.
LSU commitment Nathaneal Davis, an outfielder from Orlando, Florida, has taken his name out of the Major League Baseball Draft this July and will play for LSU in 2027. (Social media photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Why jump into the NCAA Transfer Portal for a player, when you can tap a pitcher already committed to your team?

LSU outfielder commitment Nathaneal Davis, the No. 113 prospect for the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft (July 11-12), has taken his name out of the draft and will play for the Tigers.

Davis (6-foot-0, 180) is a left-handed hitter from Bishop Moore High in Orlando, Florida, who was projected as fourth round pick. He is one of 23 high school players committed in LSU coach Jay Johnson’s class of 2027.

LSU Baseball: Tigers Just Got A Left-Handed Pitcher – Commitment Braxton Beaty, Who Is Skipping 2026 MLB Draft

He is the second LSU commitment to decide to take his name out of the draft. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Beaty of Angleton High in Angleton, Texas, took his name out earlier this month. Beaty was the No. 222 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


thirty eight − 34 =
Powered by MathCaptcha