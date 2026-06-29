LSU Baseball Commitment Nathaneal Davis To Skip Draft And Become A Tiger

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Why jump into the NCAA Transfer Portal for a player, when you can tap a pitcher already committed to your team?

LSU outfielder commitment Nathaneal Davis, the No. 113 prospect for the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft (July 11-12), has taken his name out of the draft and will play for the Tigers.

Nate Davis has withdrawn from the MLB Draft and will head to Baton Rouge instead.



Projected by @OverSlot_ as the No. 133 overall pick (4th round), Davis joins Derek Curiel and Omar Serna as top position player prospects who pulled out of the draft to attend LSU. pic.twitter.com/RRyFO9qMea — Inside LSU Baseball (@Insidelsubsbl) June 29, 2026

Davis (6-foot-0, 180) is a left-handed hitter from Bishop Moore High in Orlando, Florida, who was projected as fourth round pick. He is one of 23 high school players committed in LSU coach Jay Johnson’s class of 2027.

He is the second LSU commitment to decide to take his name out of the draft. Left-handed pitcher Braxton Beaty of Angleton High in Angleton, Texas, took his name out earlier this month. Beaty was the No. 222 draft prospect by Perfect Game.