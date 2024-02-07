LSU baseball comes in at No. 2 in USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll. See full rankings here.

February 6, 2024
Jay Johnson waiting
LSU coach Jay Johnson's squad comes in at No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll. Photo by Michael Bacigalupi

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reigning NCAA champion LSU is No. 2 in the 2024 USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll released on Tuesday.

Wake Forest is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Tennessee, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the Top 10. 

Other SEC teams appearing in the USA Today Top 25 are No. 17 Alabama and No. 21 South Carolina.

LSU will play 19 games in the 2024 regular season against teams ranked in the USA Today Preseason Top 25.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 4 by D1 Baseball last month, are engaged in their second week of preseason practice in preparation for Opening Day.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2024 USA Today Preseason Top 25

RankSchool (record)PointsLast year’s final rankFirst-place votes
1Wake Forest (54-12)751315
2LSU (53-17)731111
3Florida (54-16)72725
4Arkansas (43-18)672110
5TCU (44-24)64370
6Vanderbilt (42-20)576150
7Oregon State (41-20)543250
8Tennessee (44-22)52940
9Clemson (44-19)484180
10Texas A&M (38-27)468NR0
11Virginia (50-15)43160
12East Carolina (47-19)391230
13Texas (42-22)381120
14Duke (39-24)351160
15North Carolina (36-24)342NR0
16North Carolina State (36-21)289NR0
17Alabama (43-21)197170
18UC Santa Barbara (35-20)187NR0
18Coastal Carolina (42-21)187200
20Iowa (44-16)186NR0
21South Carolina (42-21)169100
22Texas Tech (41-23)157NR0
23Stanford (44-20)12150
24UCLA (28-24-1)80NR0
25Northeastern (44-16)71NR0

