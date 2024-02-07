LSU baseball comes in at No. 2 in USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll. See full rankings here.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reigning NCAA champion LSU is No. 2 in the 2024 USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll released on Tuesday.

Wake Forest is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Tennessee, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the USA Today Top 25 are No. 17 Alabama and No. 21 South Carolina.

LSU will play 19 games in the 2024 regular season against teams ranked in the USA Today Preseason Top 25.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 by Baseball America and No. 4 by D1 Baseball last month, are engaged in their second week of preseason practice in preparation for Opening Day.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2024 USA Today Preseason Top 25