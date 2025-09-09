LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Works His Magic Over Weekend, Receiving Pledges from 4 Players

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

Jay Johnson is already making the most out of his recent 7-year contract extension with LSU.

Johnson landed verbal commitments to play for the Tigers in the future from four players on Saturday. Here is the list of who all committed.

Welcome to the Tiger Family, Hayden 💜💛🐅⚾️🏆 pic.twitter.com/TuNjOQ3P7Y — 🐾🏆💜💛⚾️Cathy Caughlin⚾️💛💜🏆🐾 (@CathywasHultgre) September 6, 2025

RHP Hayden Morris (Blinn Community College)

LSU’s first commit on Saturday came from right-hander Hayden Morris. The Conroe, Texas native has a football build sitting in at 6’8 and 265 pounds. Morris’ fastball sits at 91-92 mph and tops out at 94 mph. His curveball sits at 80-83 mph and his slider sits at 84-86 mph.

In his freshman season at Blinn, Morris struck out 106 batters while walking 48 in 86.1 innings pitched. Morris had an impressive 4.17 ERA with the Buccaneers in his freshman campaign.

Morris was drafted this summer in the 19th round of the MLB drafted by the New York Yankees.

Class of 2026 RHP Coleton Brady (TNXL Academy)

Coleton Brady was the second player to pledge his commitment to Johnson and the Tigers on Saturday. Brady is the No. 1 RHP in the state of New York. The North Collins native comes in at 6’5 and 218 pounds. Brady is a Perfect Game top 150 recruit in the nation. His fastball tops out at 93 mph, his curveball sits at 79-80 mph, slider at 83-85 mph and changeup at 86-87 mph.

Brady has some of the best upside in Johnson’s Class of 2026. He will not turn 17-years-old until November this year which means if he makes it to campus, he would come to Baton Rouge at 17.

Class of 2027 RHP Jack Lee (Alexandria HS)

Class of 2027 right-hander Jack Lee will stay home in Louisiana to play for the Tigers. Lee enters his junior year of high school at 6’3 and 200 pounds. Lee throws gas, topping his fastball out at 92 mph. He will have the opportunity to develop his off-speed pitches for two more years as his curveball sits at 70-73 mph, slider at 75-79 mph and changeup at 76-77 mph.

Hahnville slugger Koa Romero (2027) makes it official. Perfect Game’s #5 player in LA finished his sophomore year hitting .484 with 8 HR, 11 2B, 3 3B, and 31 RBI. What a weekend for the #LSUbaseball coaching staff.

🐅4 of 4 pic.twitter.com/qrm24KtA3u — Inside LSU Baseball (@Insidelsubsbl) September 7, 2025

Class of 2027 3B/RHP Koa Romero (Hahnville HS)

Johnson’s last addition on Saturday included Perfect Game’s No. 5 player in the state of Louisiana. Romero is listed as 5’10 and 225 pounds. Romero’s bat is his strength. He had an outstanding .484 batting average with 8 home runs, 11 doubles and 31 runs-batted-in during his sophomore season with the Tigers.

Romero bats left-handed and throws right-handed. His fastball topped out at 90 mph this summer.

It’s no secret Johnson is one of the top recruiters in the nation, but he proved why during the first fall weekend of visits.