LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Will Be On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

June 16, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Jay Johnson, LSU
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has been busy recruiting players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but he will join Tiger Rag Radio tonight at 7:30 statewide. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

More than two weeks remain of the college baseball NCAA Transfer Portal window, but LSU coach Jay Johnson will take time out from his busy schedule to be a guest on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. live at various stations across the state (see station list at bottom).

Johnson will be on at 7:30 p.m. with host Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag Magazine and tigerrag.com in additon to producer Kace Kieschnick.

Winner of two national championships over the last four seasons in 2023 and 2025, Johnson has been putting together an impressive portal class of five players so far – pitcher Landon Hood of Gonzaga, infielder Dawson Park of Texas State, outfielder Bino Watters of Notre Dame, second baseman Cade Kurland of Florida and outfielder Jason Wachs of Tulane.

LSU Baseball Portal: Tigers Land No. 1 Transfer In Nation – Outfielder Bino Watters Of Notre Dame

Watters has been ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the portal.

Johnson has also retained junior star shortstop Steven “Monster” Milam, who has decided to stay at LSU for his senior season in 2027.

The portal window last through July 1. Also joining Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night will be Baton Rouge Advocate/NOLA.com writer Guerry Smith, who covered Jason Wachs on the Tulane baseball team.

LSU’s John Brady, Todd McClure, Sylvia Fowles Lead Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame 2026 Class

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame executive director Ronnie Rantz will join Tiger Rag Radio at 7 p.m. to discuss the Hall of Fame weekend in Natchitoches on June 25-27. Former LSU Final Four coach John Brady will be inducted along with former womens’ baskeball superstar Sylvia Fowles, former LSU and Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure and former LSU and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Warren Morris.

Warren Morris And The 1996 National Champion Tigers Honored Saturday At Doubleheader

Morris hit the walk-off home run for the ages 30 years ago last June 8 to give the Tigers the 1996 national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE HERE

OR LISTEN TO TIGER RADIO ON THESE STATIONS:

WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live

KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live

KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live

KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday

KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live

WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.

KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live

KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.

WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday

KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

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