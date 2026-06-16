LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Will Be On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

More than two weeks remain of the college baseball NCAA Transfer Portal window, but LSU coach Jay Johnson will take time out from his busy schedule to be a guest on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. live at various stations across the state (see station list at bottom).

Johnson will be on at 7:30 p.m. with host Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag Magazine and tigerrag.com in additon to producer Kace Kieschnick.

On Paper, LSU Baseball is starting to look improved for 2027.https://t.co/ZIy9tHSABQ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 15, 2026

Winner of two national championships over the last four seasons in 2023 and 2025, Johnson has been putting together an impressive portal class of five players so far – pitcher Landon Hood of Gonzaga, infielder Dawson Park of Texas State, outfielder Bino Watters of Notre Dame, second baseman Cade Kurland of Florida and outfielder Jason Wachs of Tulane.

Watters has been ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the portal.

You know what can be better than a transfer portal addition? A Steven Milam non-subtraction. “His both sides of ball impact is hard to find.” … Jay Johnson.https://t.co/rgv8Zl6qha — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 13, 2026

Johnson has also retained junior star shortstop Steven “Monster” Milam, who has decided to stay at LSU for his senior season in 2027.

LSU lands a next door neighbor making noise via portal.https://t.co/rmpqGrDbXF — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 14, 2026

The portal window last through July 1. Also joining Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night will be Baton Rouge Advocate/NOLA.com writer Guerry Smith, who covered Jason Wachs on the Tulane baseball team.

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame executive director Ronnie Rantz will join Tiger Rag Radio at 7 p.m. to discuss the Hall of Fame weekend in Natchitoches on June 25-27. Former LSU Final Four coach John Brady will be inducted along with former womens’ baskeball superstar Sylvia Fowles, former LSU and Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure and former LSU and Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Warren Morris.

Morris hit the walk-off home run for the ages 30 years ago last June 8 to give the Tigers the 1996 national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE HERE

OR LISTEN TO TIGER RADIO ON THESE STATIONS:

WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live

KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live

KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live

KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday

KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live

WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.

KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live

KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.

WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday

KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday