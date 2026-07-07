LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Will Be On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight Discussing Portal, Recruiting And MLB Draft

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson appears to have his Transfer Portal class for the 2027 season either done or close to it with eight additions.
And his high school signing class is ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game, but he braces for the Major League Baseball Draft this Saturday and Sunday as he could lose some of the top ones.
He will talk about all that and more on Tiger Rag Radio tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on statewide radio.
HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE HERE
OR LISTEN TO TIGER RADIO ON THESE STATIONS:
WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live
KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live
KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live
KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday
KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live
WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.
KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live
KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday
WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.
WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday
KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
The show starts at 6 p.m. and will go to 8 p.m. Hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag will also welcome Glen West of On3.com to talk recruiting at 7 p.m.
And On3.com national college football writer Chris Low will discuss the upcoming LSU season and Lane Kiffin’s first season with the Tigers.
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