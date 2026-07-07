LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Will Be On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight Discussing Portal, Recruiting And MLB Draft

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson appears to have his Transfer Portal class for the 2027 season either done or close to it with eight additions.

And his high school signing class is ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game, but he braces for the Major League Baseball Draft this Saturday and Sunday as he could lose some of the top ones.

LSU RECRUITING CLASS FOR 2027

He will talk about all that and more on Tiger Rag Radio tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on statewide radio.

HOW TO LISTEN TO TIGER RAG RADIO ONLINE HERE

OR LISTEN TO TIGER RADIO ON THESE STATIONS:

WBRP Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge … Live

KKND 106.7 FM The Ticket In New Orleans … Live

KLWB 103.7 FM The Game in Lafayette … Live

KFNV 107.1 FM in Ferriday … Tape delay at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday

KLCJ 104.1 FM in Lake Charles … Live

WAKH 105.7 FM in McComb, Mississippi … Live.

KASO 1240 AM in Minden … Live

KRLQ 94.1 FM in Ruston … Tape delay at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday

WSLA 1560 AM in Slidell … Live.

WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans … Tape delay at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday

KBZE 105.9 FM in Morgan City … 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

The show starts at 6 p.m. and will go to 8 p.m. Hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag will also welcome Glen West of On3.com to talk recruiting at 7 p.m.

And On3.com national college football writer Chris Low will discuss the upcoming LSU season and Lane Kiffin’s first season with the Tigers.