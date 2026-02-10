LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Will Be Live On Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Two-time national champion LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will join statewide Tiger Rag Radio tonight at 6:30 p.m. to discuss his defending champion and No. 1-ranked Tigers with the season opening Friday at Alex Box Stadium against Milwaukee (2 p.m., SEC Network+). The show runs statewide from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Click here to listen to the show. Or, type https://station.voscast.com/64cd62be67664.

TIGER RAG RADIO AFFILIATES AND TIMES

BATON ROUGE – WBRP-FM, 107.3 … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – WRKN-FM, KKND-FM, 106.7 The Ticket … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS – WGSO-AM, 990 … Saturdays, 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. tape delay

LAFAYETTE – KLWB-FM, 103.7 The Game … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

LAKE CHARLES – KLCJ-FM, 104.1 … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

SLIDELL – WSLA-AM, 1560 … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

SHREVEPORT/RUSTON – KRLQ-FM, 94.1 … Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. tape delay

MORGAN CITY – KBZE, 105.9 FM … Saturdays, Noon to 2 p.m. tape delay

FERRIDAY – KFNV-FM, 107.1 … Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. tape delay

MINDEN – KASO-AM, 1240 … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

MCCOMB, Mississippi – WAKH-FM, 105.7 … Live Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

LSU’s opening series with Milwaukee continues on Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network+) and on Sunday (1 p.m., SEC Network+).

Johnson will discuss his starting rotation for the weekend, though he likely won’t name it.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com will be the first guest shortly after 6 p.m. with hosts Jeff Palermo of Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau and Andre Champagne of Tiger Rag.

Baton Rouge Advocate women’s basketball writer Reed Darcey will join the show at 7 p.m. to discuss the huge match-up on Saturday night between No. 6 LSU (22-8, 8-3 SEC) and No. 3 South Carolina (24-2, 10-1 SEC for 1st) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7:30 p.m., ABC).

And Clifton Williams, known as Captain Will of @GamecocksTalk, will come on at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the LSU-South Carolina game.