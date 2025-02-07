LSU Jay Johnson talks 2025 season with one week left before Tigers open the season.
Related Articles
That’s baseball: No. 8 LSU goes from allowing 22 runs in Friday’s loss to a 12-run Saturday shutout
When you’re the college head coach of a top 10 ranked team that allowed the most runs ever in your 879 games at that school, your do-to-list has one item while driving home for an […]
LSU Baseball Players Draft Best Baseball Movies
In episode seven of In The Dirt, hosts Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski are joined by pitchers Fidel Ulloa and Kade Anderson. Anderson is a Louisiana boy and freshman left-hander, while the right-handed Ulloa is […]
Oh brother! Former LSU standouts Austin, Aaron Nola on opposite ends of NLCS in Padres-Phillies series
Brothers Austin and Aaron Nola, former LSU baseball stars and Baton Rouge natives, are set to face off in the National League Championship Series that begins at 7:03 p.m. CT Tuesday in San Diego, where […]
Be the first to comment