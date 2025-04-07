LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson met with the media Monday afternoon where he recapped his No. 3 ranked Tigers series sweep over Oklahoma in Norman and more.
Related Articles
Former LSU standout Josh Smith receives promotion to Texas Rangers
Former LSU shortstop Josh Smith has been promoted to the Texas Rangers active roster, and he will join the club in Arlington, Texas, Monday night for its game versus the Tampa Bay Rays. Smith, a […]
LSU baseball tees off on Grambling, hits five homers and scores 26 runs in blowout win
LSU’s bats struggled at times in the weekend series against Auburn, but they had no such struggles Tuesday night against Grambling State. The LSU Tigers teed off on the Grambling Tigers all night long and […]
It’s the daily LSU re-scheduling roundup: Baseball and women’s basketball make changes
Due to COVID issues within its baseball team, Notre Dame will not be traveling to Baton Rouge this weekend for the games it was scheduled to play in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU […]
Be the first to comment