LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson on Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will be the featured guest on Tiger Rag Radio tonight at 6 p.m. He will join hosts Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne to discuss his new roster as summer approaches its midpoint.

How to Listen

Fans can listen live online at tigrerag.com or via the following stations:

KKND-FM 106.7 “The Ticket,” New Orleans

“The Ticket,” New Orleans WBRP-FM 107.3 , Baton Rouge

, Baton Rouge KLWB-FM 103.7 “The Game,” Carencro/Lafayette

“The Game,” Carencro/Lafayette KFNV-FM 107.1 , Ferriday (2-4 p.m. Wednesday)

, Ferriday (2-4 p.m. Wednesday) KLCJ-FM 104.1 , Lake Charles

, Lake Charles WAKH-FM 105.7 , McComb, Miss.

, McComb, Miss. KASO-AM 1240 , Minden

, Minden KRLQ-FM 94.1 , Ruston/Shreveport

, Ruston/Shreveport WSLA-AM 1560 , Slidell

, Slidell WGSO-AM 990, New Orleans (5-7 a.m. Saturday)

Roster Updates

Johnson must trim the roster to 34 by Opening Day; it currently stands at 39. Under an NCAA allowance, players cut due to the new limit can be designated student-athletes. This gives them the choice to remain at LSU or transfer during a window that closes Aug. 5.

Catchers (3)

Cade Arrambide, Sophomore : 36 games, 19 starts, .242 batting average, 4 home runs, 3 doubles, 9 walks, 25 strikeouts

: 36 games, 19 starts, .242 batting average, 4 home runs, 3 doubles, 9 walks, 25 strikeouts Eddie Yamin, R-Junior : Did not play in 2023

: Did not play in 2023 Omar Serna, Freshman: High school signee

Infielders (10)

Tanner Reaves, Senior : 43 games, 19 starts, .262 BA, 3 HR

: 43 games, 19 starts, .262 BA, 3 HR Seth Dardar, Senior (Kansas State) : .326 BA, 1.065 OPS, 13 HR, 18 doubles, 6 steals

: .326 BA, 1.065 OPS, 13 HR, 18 doubles, 6 steals Brayden Simpson, Senior (High Point) : .389 BA, 22 HR, 24 doubles, 46 K, 25 BB

: .389 BA, 22 HR, 24 doubles, 46 K, 25 BB Zach Yorke, Senior (Grand Canyon) : .339 BA, 13 HR, 46 RBI, .632 slugging, 1.079 OPS

: .339 BA, 13 HR, 46 RBI, .632 slugging, 1.079 OPS Steven Milam, Junior : .295 BA, 11 HR, 14 doubles, 41 BB, 27 K

: .295 BA, 11 HR, 14 doubles, 41 BB, 27 K Trent Caraway, Junior (Oregon State) : 64 games, 63 starts, .268 BA, 12 HR, 15 doubles, 30 BB, 66 K

: 64 games, 63 starts, .268 BA, 12 HR, 15 doubles, 30 BB, 66 K John Pearson, Sophomore : 27 games, 1 start, .238 BA, 2 HR, 9 K, 4 BB

: 27 games, 1 start, .238 BA, 2 HR, 9 K, 4 BB Mason Braun, Freshman : High school signee

: High school signee Ethan Clauss, Freshman : High school signee

: High school signee Jack Ruckert, Freshman: High school signee

Outfielders (5)

Chris Stanfield, Senior : .298 BA, .414 OBP, 15 doubles

: .298 BA, .414 OBP, 15 doubles Jake Brown, Junior : .320 BA, .935 OPS, 8 HR, 11 steals

: .320 BA, .935 OPS, 8 HR, 11 steals Derek Curiel, Sophomore : .345 BA, .470 OBP, 7 HR, 67 runs

: .345 BA, .470 OBP, 7 HR, 67 runs Daniel Harden, Sophomore (McLennan CC) : 61 games, .274 BA, 8 HR, 39 BB, 38 K

: 61 games, .274 BA, 8 HR, 39 BB, 38 K William Patrick, Freshman: High school signee

Pitchers (21)

Zac Cowan, Senior : 52 IP, 2.94 ERA, 60 K, 12 BB

: 52 IP, 2.94 ERA, 60 K, 12 BB Connor Benge, Senior : 16 IP, 6.75 ERA, 15 K, 13 BB

: 16 IP, 6.75 ERA, 15 K, 13 BB Dax Dathe, Graduate (Angelo State) : 72.1 IP, 2.99 ERA, 98 K, 31 BB

: 72.1 IP, 2.99 ERA, 98 K, 31 BB Grant Fontenot, Senior : 5 IP, 7.20 ERA, 5 K, 1 BB

: 5 IP, 7.20 ERA, 5 K, 1 BB Jaden Noot, R-Junior : 32.2 IP, 4.13 ERA, 44 K, 15 BB

: 32.2 IP, 4.13 ERA, 44 K, 15 BB Gavin Guidry, R-Junior : DNP

: DNP DJ Primeaux, Junior : 14 IP, 3.86 ERA, 13 K, 8 BB

: 14 IP, 3.86 ERA, 13 K, 8 BB Santiago Garcia, Junior (Oregon) : 28 IP, 4.18 ERA, 38 K, 18 BB

: 28 IP, 4.18 ERA, 38 K, 18 BB Cooper Moore, Junior (Kansas) : 88.2 IP, 3.96 ERA, 85 K, 19 BB, 14 apps, 3 saves

: 88.2 IP, 3.96 ERA, 85 K, 19 BB, 14 apps, 3 saves Deven Sheerin, R-Sophomore : DNP

: DNP Casan Evans, Sophomore : 52.2 IP, 2.05 ERA, 71 K, 19 BB

: 52.2 IP, 2.05 ERA, 71 K, 19 BB Mavrick Rizy, Sophomore : 24.2 IP, 4.74 ERA, 29 K, 19 BB

: 24.2 IP, 4.74 ERA, 29 K, 19 BB Cooper Williams, Sophomore : 20 IP, 1.80 ERA, 21 K, 13 BB

: 20 IP, 1.80 ERA, 21 K, 13 BB William Schmidt, Sophomore : 32.1 IP, 4.73 ERA, 41 K, 22 BB

: 32.1 IP, 4.73 ERA, 41 K, 22 BB Ethan Plog, Sophomore (Iowa Western) : 36.1 IP, 5.94 ERA, 42 K, 24 BB, 11 apps, 1 save

: 36.1 IP, 5.94 ERA, 42 K, 24 BB, 11 apps, 1 save Danny Lachenmayer, Sophomore (North Dakota State) : 38 IP, 2.37 ERA, 56 K, 18 BB, 24 apps

: 38 IP, 2.37 ERA, 56 K, 18 BB, 24 apps Ryler Smart, R-Freshman : DNP

: DNP Reagen Ricken, Freshman : High school signee

: High school signee Marcos Paz, Freshman : High school signee

: High school signee Zion Theophilus, Freshman : High school signee

: High school signee Jonah Aase, Freshman: High school signee

Drafted Players (still with option to sign pro contracts)

Conner Ware, Senior : 21.1 IP, 5.48 ERA, 23 K, 18 BB

: 21.1 IP, 5.48 ERA, 23 K, 18 BB River Hamilton, Freshman: High school prospect

Stay tuned for updates on LSU baseball as the team prepares for the season!