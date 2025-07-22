LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson on Tiger Rag Radio Tonight

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson will be the featured guest on Tiger Rag Radio tonight at 6 p.m. He will join hosts Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne to discuss his new roster as summer approaches its midpoint.
How to Listen
Fans can listen live online at tigrerag.com or via the following stations:
- KKND-FM 106.7 “The Ticket,” New Orleans
- WBRP-FM 107.3, Baton Rouge
- KLWB-FM 103.7 “The Game,” Carencro/Lafayette
- KFNV-FM 107.1, Ferriday (2-4 p.m. Wednesday)
- KLCJ-FM 104.1, Lake Charles
- WAKH-FM 105.7, McComb, Miss.
- KASO-AM 1240, Minden
- KRLQ-FM 94.1, Ruston/Shreveport
- WSLA-AM 1560, Slidell
- WGSO-AM 990, New Orleans (5-7 a.m. Saturday)
Roster Updates
Johnson must trim the roster to 34 by Opening Day; it currently stands at 39. Under an NCAA allowance, players cut due to the new limit can be designated student-athletes. This gives them the choice to remain at LSU or transfer during a window that closes Aug. 5.
Catchers (3)
- Cade Arrambide, Sophomore: 36 games, 19 starts, .242 batting average, 4 home runs, 3 doubles, 9 walks, 25 strikeouts
- Eddie Yamin, R-Junior: Did not play in 2023
- Omar Serna, Freshman: High school signee
Infielders (10)
- Tanner Reaves, Senior: 43 games, 19 starts, .262 BA, 3 HR
- Seth Dardar, Senior (Kansas State): .326 BA, 1.065 OPS, 13 HR, 18 doubles, 6 steals
- Brayden Simpson, Senior (High Point): .389 BA, 22 HR, 24 doubles, 46 K, 25 BB
- Zach Yorke, Senior (Grand Canyon): .339 BA, 13 HR, 46 RBI, .632 slugging, 1.079 OPS
- Steven Milam, Junior: .295 BA, 11 HR, 14 doubles, 41 BB, 27 K
- Trent Caraway, Junior (Oregon State): 64 games, 63 starts, .268 BA, 12 HR, 15 doubles, 30 BB, 66 K
- John Pearson, Sophomore: 27 games, 1 start, .238 BA, 2 HR, 9 K, 4 BB
- Mason Braun, Freshman: High school signee
- Ethan Clauss, Freshman: High school signee
- Jack Ruckert, Freshman: High school signee
Outfielders (5)
- Chris Stanfield, Senior: .298 BA, .414 OBP, 15 doubles
- Jake Brown, Junior: .320 BA, .935 OPS, 8 HR, 11 steals
- Derek Curiel, Sophomore: .345 BA, .470 OBP, 7 HR, 67 runs
- Daniel Harden, Sophomore (McLennan CC): 61 games, .274 BA, 8 HR, 39 BB, 38 K
- William Patrick, Freshman: High school signee
Pitchers (21)
- Zac Cowan, Senior: 52 IP, 2.94 ERA, 60 K, 12 BB
- Connor Benge, Senior: 16 IP, 6.75 ERA, 15 K, 13 BB
- Dax Dathe, Graduate (Angelo State): 72.1 IP, 2.99 ERA, 98 K, 31 BB
- Grant Fontenot, Senior: 5 IP, 7.20 ERA, 5 K, 1 BB
- Jaden Noot, R-Junior: 32.2 IP, 4.13 ERA, 44 K, 15 BB
- Gavin Guidry, R-Junior: DNP
- DJ Primeaux, Junior: 14 IP, 3.86 ERA, 13 K, 8 BB
- Santiago Garcia, Junior (Oregon): 28 IP, 4.18 ERA, 38 K, 18 BB
- Cooper Moore, Junior (Kansas): 88.2 IP, 3.96 ERA, 85 K, 19 BB, 14 apps, 3 saves
- Deven Sheerin, R-Sophomore: DNP
- Casan Evans, Sophomore: 52.2 IP, 2.05 ERA, 71 K, 19 BB
- Mavrick Rizy, Sophomore: 24.2 IP, 4.74 ERA, 29 K, 19 BB
- Cooper Williams, Sophomore: 20 IP, 1.80 ERA, 21 K, 13 BB
- William Schmidt, Sophomore: 32.1 IP, 4.73 ERA, 41 K, 22 BB
- Ethan Plog, Sophomore (Iowa Western): 36.1 IP, 5.94 ERA, 42 K, 24 BB, 11 apps, 1 save
- Danny Lachenmayer, Sophomore (North Dakota State): 38 IP, 2.37 ERA, 56 K, 18 BB, 24 apps
- Ryler Smart, R-Freshman: DNP
- Reagen Ricken, Freshman: High school signee
- Marcos Paz, Freshman: High school signee
- Zion Theophilus, Freshman: High school signee
- Jonah Aase, Freshman: High school signee
Drafted Players (still with option to sign pro contracts)
- Conner Ware, Senior: 21.1 IP, 5.48 ERA, 23 K, 18 BB
- River Hamilton, Freshman: High school prospect
Stay tuned for updates on LSU baseball as the team prepares for the season!
