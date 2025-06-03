LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Had Some Tricks Up His Sleeve For Tigers After Loss To Little Rock

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Sometimes baseball coaches act like nothing happened after a particularly significant loss during a season. Keep everything the same. After all, it’s baseball.

A team is going to lose a third of its games no matter what it does and win a third no matter what it does, the late Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda liked to say. It’s how you do in the other third.

LSU coach Jay Johnson decided to place his elimination game against Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday night in that third category after his Tigers lost miserably, 10-4, to the Trojans the night before. He wasn’t just going to leave it up to chance and the odds and baseball, though that likely would have worked as well.

“The approach today was a little bit different,” he said after the Tigers defeated Little Rock, 10-6, on Monday to reach a best-of-three Super Regional against West Virginia this weekend at Alex Box Stadium with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

LSU (46-15) and West Virginia (44-14) open the series at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and play game two at 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. A third game, if needed, will be on Sunday at a time to be determined.

“I actually brought something back from my past that I did at Arizona when we would host and play really late games,” Johnson said. “I brought them in early in the day as kind of like a checkpoint type deal. And they didn’t need any motivation. It was actually pretty cool.”

Johnson put the lineup on the board as usual with two key changes. No. 2 hitter Jared Jones, who had been struggling a bit, moved down to No. 6 in the order. And Ethan Frey, who has been LSU’s top hitter for weeks and is at .359 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs, moved to No. 2 from No. 5 and he moved Chris Stanfield from No. 9 to No. 7. And he told Ashton Larson he was definitely going to pinch-hit at some point.

“I wanted everybody to know the lineup early. I wanted everybody to know the pitching plan and the guys on the bench who’d play,” Johnson said. “Next to each name, I wrote down what their job was going to be. It was pretty cool to actually see the game play out the way it did.”

Before LSU batted in the top of the fourth inning when it trailed 5-1, Johnson told Larson he would be pinch-hitting. He hit for Michael Braswell III and drew a walk, reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Ethan Frey’s three-run double to cut the Little Rock lead to 5-4.

“It’s as simple as, ‘Ashton Larson, you’re going to pinch-hit it when there’s runners on base,'” Johnson said. “There were two outs, man on first, and he drew a walk, which set the table for the big hit of the night – Ethan’s double with bases loaded.”

Johnson told Casan Evans he would relieve at some point for starter Zac Cowan, though it was earlier than expected as Cowan struggled and left in the second inning. Evans held Little Rock to one run on four hits through six innings with 12 strikeouts – including nine straight – for the win to go to 4-1.

“Obviously, Casan’s performance speaks for itself,” Johnson said. “And the thought was they would not be able to adjust to his tempo and aggressiveness following Zac. It was really cool. It was really just about all we talk about is how we play. And this is about execution. It’s really boring for you guys. You can’t write a story on execution. But that’s all the game was about. We felt like we had a good plan, and I’m proud of them for going out and executing it tonight.”

There were other parts to the blueprint, such as Anthony Eyanson coming on in the eighth for Evans to close out the game after starting and throwing into the eighth on Friday in the 7-0 win over Little Rock on five hits to go to 10-2. He allowed one hit and no runs in an inning and two-thirds on Monday for his second save in just over a week.

“Absolute warrior,” Johnson said. “I told him last Wednesday he was going to pitch on Friday. And the reason was we were going to use him on Friday was I felt he would be able to bounce back for the exact scenario tonight. He was ready for it. That was also why we relieved him at Hoover (in the SEC Tournament). I didn’t want the Regional to be the first time he did it.”

Johnson’s move of Frey to the No. 2 slot behind Derek Curiel worked wonders. He only went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, including a solo home run and the three-run double. Curiel walked twice ahead of him and scored a run.

“So, Derek Curiel is the engine of this offense. That’s what he is,” Johnson said. “He’s the engine of this offense and how he plays inspires the team. And then it’s Ethan Frey – one of the best hitters in the country right now. I wanted to get him up as much as we possibly could. I wanted them to feel pressure immediately in the game with him stepping in the batter’s box.”

Just about everything worked, according to plan.

“I just felt like I liked the flow of all of it was a lot better,” Johnson said.