LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Adds To His Already Voluminous No. 1 Class Of 2027

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU baseball team just wrapped up its fall period of practice, but that’s not keeping head coach Jay Johnson from continuing to hit the recruiting trail hard.

The Tigers picked up a commitment for their Class of 2027 in No. 3 right-handed pitcher Quinn Fitzpatrick (6-foot-2, 195) of Stratford High in Houston. He is the No. 3 pitcher in Texas by Perfect Game.

Thankful to call LSU home. Commited. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/YDJhhZleHY — Quinn Fitzpatrick (@QuinnFitz2027) December 5, 2025

Fitzpatrick was previously committed to Tennessee, but flipped after Tennessee coach Tony Vitello left to become manager of the San Francisco Giants.

Another great bullpen at @PRIME_HTX. Worked up to 94 on the 4SM FB, with a 79 MPH CH and a 82 MPH slider. I can’t wait to see how the spring will go and I’m looking forward to the rest of my time working with @AJFairchild before the start of the season.@PrimePJosh @AJFairchild pic.twitter.com/leVdDTJk5j — Quinn Fitzpatrick (@QuinnFitz2027) December 13, 2024

LSU has Perfect Game’s No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

LSU Commitments For Class of 2027 (20)

OF Jordin Griffin (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

RHP Samir Mohammed (Jesuit High, Tampa)

OF Jacob Seamon (Metrolina Christian Academy, Waxhaw, North Carolina)

SS Graham Houston (Venice High, Venice, Florida)

OF Drake Hawpe (Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas)

LHP Connor Wells (Dorman High, Spartanburg, South Carolina)

1B Luke Esquivel (Grapevine HS, Grapevine, Texas)

SS Sebastian Castillo (Byron Nelson High, Justin, Texas)

RHP Kaden Wasniewski (McHenry-West Campus, McHenry, Illinois)

3B Koa Romero (Hahnville High, Boutte)

SS Ricky Lopez (Dominican Republic High, New York City, New York)

LHP Kade Luker (Cedar Creek High, Ruston)

SS Devyn Downs (Sterlington High, Bastrop)

OF Bryan Ravelo (Doral Academy Charter, Miramar, Florida)

RHP Sean Parrow (Sierra Canyon High, Sherman Oaks, California)

RHP Quinn Fitzpatrick (Stratford HS, Houston, Texas)

SS Zowen Watson (Eastlake High, San Diego, California)

LHP Lawton Littleton (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

RHP Jack Lee (Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria)

OF CJ Alize (Chaminade Madonna College Prep, Miami, Florida)