LSU Baseball CLEAN Sweeps 3 From South Carolina Behind Newfound Pitching And Defense

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Almost overnight, the LSU baseball team discovered dominant pitching and defense for a clean, three-game sweep of South Carolina. Key word – clean.

The Tigers completed the weekend with a 7-0 win on Sunday after taking two of a doubleheader Saturday, 6-1 and 7-3. That’s three straight Southeastern Conference wins after losing a school record nine in a row over the previous three weekends.

Just one week after allowing 32 runs on 31 hits, 22 walks, nine wild pitches and six hit batsman with seven errors in the field while getting swept, 10-8, 9-8 and 13-8 at Mississippi State, LSU (28-21, 9-15 Southeastern Conference) looked like a completely different team this weekend.

This weekend, LSU pitching held the Gamecocks to four runs on 15 hits, eight walks, two wild pitches and zero hit batsman. Meanwhile, the defense committed only two errors all weekend while pitchers struck out 29 overall in a near spotless sweep.

LSU starter Zac Cowan (3-3) continued to return to his 2025 form as he shut the Gamecocks (22-27, 7-17 SEC) out for six innings on two hits and one walk while striking out seven for the win. Then reliever Santiago Garcia allowed two hits in one inning with a strikeout and a walk. And Gavin Guidry closed it out with three strikeouts and one hit and one walk allowed over the final two innings.

Omar Serna Jr. gave the Tigers all the offense they needed in the third inning with a two-run home run. LSU put up 10 hits in all.