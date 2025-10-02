LSU Baseball Class Of 2027 Tops Tennessee For No. 1 Ranking With Latest Commitment

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

You know he is always lurking in the recruiting game, so it should not be a surprise that LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson just struck again.

Johnson and the Tigers on Wednesday landed a commitment from middle infielder Graham Houston, who is the No. 18 overall high school prospect in the country by Baseball America out of Venice High in Venice, Florida.

Houston is rated as the No. 34 overall player in the country by Perfect Game, which pushed LSU’s Class of 2027 from No. 2 to No. 1 in the nation with the commitment, replacing Tennessee.

LSU has 13 commitments with five top 100 players by Perfect Game. Tennessee has 10 commitments with seven top 100 players. Texas, TCU and Auburn round out the top five.

Houston (6-0, 172 pounds) is a switch hitter and throws right handed.

‘27 SS Graham Houston (FL) bangs a line shot back into CF here. SH who can really pick it at short, high level B2B skills. @PG_Uncommitted #JrNational @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/jcA6fes8Mg — PG Showcases (@PGShowcases) June 10, 2025

Houston is the brother of shortstop Merek Houston, who was drafted No. 16 in the first round by the Minnesota Twins over the summer from Wake Forest.

LSU BASEBALL CLASS OF 2027 (13)

OF Jordin Griffin (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

OF Drake Hawpe (Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas)

SS Graham Houston (Venice High, Venice, Florida)

SS Sebastian Castillo (Byron Nelson High, Justin, Texas)

SS Ricky Lopez (Dominican Republic High, New York City)

LHP Kade Luker (Cedar Creek High, Ruston)

SS Devyn Downs (Sterlington High, Bastrop)

OF Bryan Ravelo (Doral Academy Charter, Miramar, Florida)

RHP Sean Parrow (Sierra Canyon High, Sherman Oaks, California)

SS Zowen Watson (Eastlake High, San Diego)

LHP Lawton Littleton (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

3B Koa Romero (Hahnville High, Boutte)

RHP Jack Lee (Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria)