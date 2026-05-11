LSU Baseball: Chris Stanfield Returns After Hamstring Injury, Finalist For Tony Gwynn Award

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior outfielder Chris Stanfield returned to action on Saturday at Georgia after not playing since April 24 at Mississippi State when he suffered a hamstring injury.

And Stanfield came back strong with a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 13-8 loss to the Bulldogs. He played again on Sunday, pinch-hitting and going 0-for-1, as Georgia swept the three-game series.

LSU was like Mice against Georgia’s Men. Column:https://t.co/ywDOcGeSLb — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 11, 2026

The Tigers (29-24, 9-18 SEC) close the regular season at home this Thursday through Saturday against Florida (34-18, 15-12 SEC).

On the season, Stanfield is hitting .235 in 30 games and 27 starts with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He has been hurt for much of the season as he suffered a foot injury in the Tigers’ opening weekend back in February before the hamstring injury.

While healthy last season, Stanfield led LSU in hitting in SEC games at .326 with 14 doubles, nine RBIs and 25 runs scored as the Tigers won the national championship. He hit .298 overall with 15 doubles, 31 RBIs and 53 runs scored through 68 games and 67 starts.

Last week, Stanfield was named one of nine finalists for the second annual Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, which he won last year. The award honors college baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy. The Gwynn Trophy winner will be selected from these finalists, in a vote by NCBWA board members, select college baseball coaches and national media members later this season.

Stanfield, a native of Tallahassee, Fla., was the recipient last season of the inaugural Gwynn Trophy, which was created to honor collegiate baseball student-athletes who are active in their community and represent their programs with integrity, while exceling in the classroom and on the field.

The other eight 2026 finalists are Louisiana infielder Lee Amedee, Pittsburgh outfielder Lorenzo Carrier, Mississippi State outfielder Bryce Chance, BYU reliever Ashton Johnson, Arkansas infielder Camden Kozeal, Dallas Baptist infielder Chayton Krauss, Louisville outfielder Zion Rose and Toledo outfielder Troy Sudbrook.

Stanfield has been a fixture in the communities throughout his career, which began with two seasons at Auburn in 2023 and ’24 before coming to LSU going into the 2025 season. He launched his “Be The 1” Campaign at LSU, where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game he has an extra-base hit or stolen base. He raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama while at Auburn.

He also volunteers with local elementary schools and hospitals and participates in the Out of Darkness Walk, driven to support suicide prevention. He is a two-time member of the SEC’s Community Service Team, and he was named to the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta fraternit and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

JAY JOHNSON GIVES CHRIS STANFIELD AN 11 ON SCALE OF 1 TO 10

“He’s an 11 out of 10 human being. That would be my assessment of Chris,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He’s obviously a great player, but he’s also one of those people in life that every time they walk into a room, you automatically smile because of the energy they bring, the positivity they bring, the attitude they bring. And that’s Chris Stanfield.”

Gwynn, who passed away in 2014 after a long bout with cancer, was nationally recognized throughout his life for his unyielding commitment to philanthropy. He and his wife, Alicia, established the Tony Gwynn Foundation to help fund charities supporting children in need, including supporting the Casa de Amparo Child Abuse Shelter, the Neighborhood House, YMCA and the Police Athletic League.

He was inducted into the World Sports Humanitarian Hall of Fame and won the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, presented to the MLB player who best exemplified the character and leadership of the Hall of Fame first baseman.

Gwynn was a 15-time MLB All-Star, won eight batting titles – the most in National League history – and finished his decorated 20-year career with a .338 batting average. He played his entire career with the San Diego Padres, after playing collegiately at San Diego State, where he also played basketball.

A 2007 Hall of Fame inductee, Gwynn saw the SDSU stadium named after him. He was the Aztecs’ head coach from 2003-14 and won three Mountain West Conference championships and was the 2014 MWC Coach of the Year.