LSU baseball catcher Brady Neal has entered the transfer portal

LSU sophomore catcher Brady Neal has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Neal came to LSU as the No. 2 catcher in America after batting .359 his senior season at IMG Academy. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft but elected to come to LSU instead.

Neal appeared in 44 games last season and batted .276 with nine homers and 31 RBI. He found himself struggling for starts behind the plate after a should injury. Veterans Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski took a majority of play time, but they are out of eligibility. He found himself more involved in the lineup later in the year.

Neal is the 11th Tiger to enter the portal and fifth positional player. Incoming transfer Blaise Priester is the only full-time catcher set to be on the team in 2025.