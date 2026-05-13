LSU Baseball: Casan Evans Will Pitch Vs. Florida, But William Schmidt May Be Saved For SEC Tournament

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU will be treating its final regular season series against Florida somewhat like a mid-week game.

The Tigers (29-24, 9-18 Southeastern Conference) cannot reach the NCAA postseason, even if it sweeps the No. 19 Gators (34-18, 15-12 SEC). So coach Jay Johnson will try to do the only thing he can do to make it to the NCAA postseason, and that would be by winning the SEC Tournament next week.

“No, I do not,” Johnson said when asked at a press conference Wednesday if there was any way his team could make an NCAA Regional without winning the single-elimination SEC Tournament. That begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama, and runs through Sunday.

LSU Baseball Record Watch as regular season closes … but not exactly of the platinum kind:https://t.co/HzWnzBrejO — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 12, 2026

LSU would have to win Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the tournament before a day off Friday, then win again Saturday in a semifinal and on Sunday in the championship game to earn the automatic NCAA bid by winning the tournament title.

“That’s our opportunity – Hoover,” Johnson said. “This weekend may be a little different, because we’re going to have to win five games in six days (at the SEC Tournament). We might get a couple on the mound this weekend just to see if they can help next week.”

That is why regular weekend rotation starter William Schmidt (5-4, 4.22 ERA) is not listed as a starter for the Florida series that begins Thursday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). LSU has TBA – To Be Announced – for Thursday against Florida sophomore right-hander Aidan King (7-2, 2.19 ERA).

Schmidt, a sophomore right-hander, will likely start LSU’s SEC Tournament opener on Tuesday against an unknown opponent at a time to be determined.

“We’ll focus on this (the Florida series) with an eye on that,” Johnson said. “It’s a little different with this one.”

LSU ties school record for SEC losses in a season with 18 set by 12-34, 6-18 Tigers of 1978. Tigers drop to 29-24, 9-18 w/12-1 loss at Georgia for 4th sweep in last 5 weekends. Goodbye NCAA postseason.https://t.co/BhYmSnNask — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 10, 2026

Johnson does plan to use regular weekend starter Casan Evans (2-3, 5.96 ERA) against Florida after Evans recovered well from his first outing last Sunday since April 17 against Texas A&M. He was scratched from his next start on April 24 at Mississippi State with arm soreness and spent the next three weeks getting back in pitching shape until pitching at No. 5 Georgia on Sunday

“He felt good. Responded well,” Johnson said.

Evans, a sophomore right-hander, started and lasted an inning and two-thirds at Georgia, allowing four hits and four runs with two walks and three strikeouts in taking a 12-1 mercy rule loss through seven innings as Georgia swept the series.

“He will be available at any point this weekend,” Johnson said. “That was big that he recovered well from it. He’ll definitely pitch this weekend – the volume and capacity is still being looked at with that.”

Freshman right-hander Marcos Paz (1-2, 8.28 ERA) will start Friday’s second game at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ against Florida junior right-hander Liam Peterson (1-5, 4.28 ERA). Senior right-hander Zac Cowan (3-3, 4.97 ERA) is listed as the starter for Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+) against junior right-hander Russell Sandefer (3-2, 4.30 ERA).

“Last home weekend for a lot of guys,” Johnson said.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” said senior left fielder Chris Stanfield, who said he is finally feeling good after battling hand and hamstring injuries for most of the season. “Crazy stuff can happen.”