LSU Baseball: Casan Evans Wakes Up Echoes Of 2025, But Doesn’t Last As Season Ends With Loss To Auburn

May 20, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Two gray-and-purple uniformed baseball players stand on the infield and chat, spectators in the stands behind them.
LSU pitcher Casan Evans looked like the 2025 version of himself during his start against Auburn at the SEC Tournament Wednesday night in Hoover, Alabama. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

For a little while there Wednesday night, LSU looked like its national championship team of a year ago. Then it didn’t.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans returned to his ’25 form briefly, but in the end, a key infield error hurt him, and he got little run support as the Tigers’ season ended with a 3-1 loss to Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

And the Tigers (30-28) saw their season end in May for the first time since 2011 – the last time they did not receive an NCAA Regional bid. LSU needed to win the single-elimination SEC Tournament to get the automatic NCAA bid. The 14 seed Tigers – 9-21 in the SEC regular season for their most league losses in history – beat No. 11 seed Oklahoma, 6-2, on Tuesday.

LSU Pitcher Casan Evans To Start Vs. Auburn Tonight; William Schmidt Likely Out For Season, Omar Serna Jr. Out For Tonight

No. 6 seed Auburn (37-18) advances to play No. 3 seed Texas A&M (39-13) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Evans (2-4) struck out eight with just one walk and allowed just one earned run on four hits through four and two-thirds innings for the loss. He retired the side in order in the first with two strikeouts and in the third with two more strikeouts.

LSU gave him a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth as Derek Curiel doubled, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Steven Milam and scored on John Pearson’s sacrifice fly.

But Chase Fralick led off the Auburn fourth with a home run for a 1-1 tie.

In the fifth, Brandon McCraine singled to lead off before Evans walked Mason McCraine. Evans then struck out Bristol Carter and Cade Belyeu. Auburn took a 2-1 lead with LSU second baseman Jack Ruckert threw by third base trying to get Brandon McCraine after fielding a grounder.

LSU coach Jay Johnson then took out Evans despite a strong argument against that by Evans. Ethan Plog replaced him.

Auburn went up 3-1 in the sixth on a home run by Eric Guevara off Zac Cowan. Auburn starter Jake Marciano (5-5) picked up the win, allowing just four hits and one earned run in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk.

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