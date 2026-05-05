LSU Baseball: Casan Evans On Schedule To Possibly Pitch This Weekend At Georgia

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans was throwing Monday night and is scheduled to throw again Wednesday with the goal being a return to the rotation this weekend in a critical Southeastern Conference series at No. 5 Georgia (38-11), which leads the league at 18-6.

“The goal is to have a bullpen on Wednesday, and then we have to evaluate where he’s at post-bullpen and how he feels,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said on his radio show Monday night. “But certainly very positive news on that front right now.”

So, who was on third when Warren Morris hit one of the most famous home runs in Baseball history 30 years ago next month?https://t.co/wlpkNhm7Uz — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 4, 2026

Evans is 2-2 on the season with a 5.47 ERA as the Tigers’ Friday night starter with 76 strikeouts in 52 and two-thirds innings with 26 walks and a .220 batting average allowed. He was scratched from his start at Mississippi State on April 24 with arm stiffness and did not pitch this past weekend against South Carolina.

LSU (28-21, 9-15 SEC) and Georgia play at 5 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the second-to-last weekend of the regular season.

The Tigers host Tulane (23-26, 8-13 American Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

OTHER INJURIES

LSU starters John Pearson (.247, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs) at third base and Chris Stanfield (.229, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs) in left field are questionable for Georgia with hamstring injuries. Neither have played since April 24 at Mississippi State. Pearson was dressed for the series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend and was available for pinch-hitting, but did not play.

“John Pearson is still limited,” Johnson said. “Quick movement and running the bases is still a little bit off. Want to be careful with it. Chris Stanfield is a little bit farther out at about 70 percent maybe. Not quite full speed. So, we’ve got a ways to go.”

BALL-STRIKE CHALLENGES TO DEBUT AT SEC TOURNAMENT

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved an SEC proposal to allow experimental ball-and-strike challenges by players in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, May 19-24.

Two more thoughts:



1) Will be fascinating to see how many ABS challenges made by a player end up right/wrong.



2) The #ACC, as of now, has NOT requested to use ABS in Charlotte. Sources expect that to change in short order (along with other leagues).



Stay tuned. https://t.co/6sU3iV46FF — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 4, 2026

“We’re going to have to get studied up on it, and we’re going to have to educate our players as to when are the times that we want to use them,” Johnson said. “And when do we not want to use them.”