LSU Baseball: Casan Evans May Pitch This Weekend After Arm Injury At Mississippi State

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Finally, some good news concerning the LSU baseball team.

No. 1 weekend rotation starting pitcher Casan Evans has a chance to pitch this weekend against South Carolina after missing his start last Friday at Mississippi State with arm stiffness, LSU coach Jay Johnson said on his radio show Monday night.

“I would not rule out that he could pitch this weekend potentially,” Johnson said. “That’s obviously what we’re hoping for.”

LSU (24-21, 6-15 Southeastern Conference) hosts South Carolina (22-23, 7-14 SEC) Friday through Sunday at Alex Box Stadium after getting swept three straight times in three-game SEC series the last three weekends for the first time in history.

LSU hit very well over the weekend, but its pitching staff continues to live too dangerously.https://t.co/bnv1GkyBWm — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 27, 2026

“You’re talking about one of the most important players in the program and has a bright future in baseball,” Johnson said. “So, we’re going to be diligent in how we do this. So, not a ton to share. We’re getting a little bit more information, but I’m feeling very optimistic about that. Literally to the point, like he could possibly pitch this weekend.”

Evans (2-2, 5.47 ERA) has struck out 76 with 26 walks in 52 and two-thirds innings through 10 starts and 10 appearances. He has allowed five home runs and a .220 batting average. As one of the best freshman pitchers in the nation last year, Evans was an All-American at 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA and seven saves through 19 appearances with three starts over 52 and two-thirds innings. He struck out 71 last year with 19 walks and allowed no home runs and a .228 average.

After seeing the doctor Monday, Evans and medical personnel visited Johnson in his office.

“We feel like we have a good plan of getting him back on track,” he said. “His response to that plan will dictate the timing.”

Evans did not throw on Friday before his scheduled start.

“Casan just didn’t feel good warming up, and he actually didn’t even throw,” Johnson said. “He was doing some stretching stuff, and his arm was bothering him.”

LSU started playing baseball as an SEC school in 1933, and did something Sunday it has never done. It lost a 9th straight league game.https://t.co/x78VlutUpq — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 26, 2026

Gavin Guidry started in Evans place and allowed three runs on three hits in two and two-thirds innings. LSU had to use seven pitchers in all with Zac Cowan (1-3) taking the loss in a 10-8 decision in 11 innings.

OTHER INJURIES

LSU starting third baseman John Pearson and starting left fielder Chris Stanfield each suffered hamstring injuries at Mississippi State and are questionable for the weekend. They are each not expected to play Tuesday night when the Tigers host Southeastern Louisiana (28-17, 16-8 Southland Conference) at 6:30 p.m. at the Box.