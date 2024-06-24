LSU baseball bringing back assistant coach from the 2023 national championship season

LSU baseball is bringing back the director of baseball operations from its 2023 National Championship team, head coach Jay Johnson announced on Monday.

Josh Simpson will return as an assistant coach for LSU next season. During the 2024 season, he worked as an assistant coach at Georgia, where he helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament No. 7 National Seed and the NCAA Athens Regional title.

“I am really excited to bring Josh back to LSU as a member of our coaching staff,” Johnson said. “Josh is an elite evaluator and will help us continue to bring the nation’s top players to Baton Rouge both from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. He was an instrumental member of our staff for the 2023 National Championship team, and he did a terrific job at Georgia this past year. I am looking forward to getting Josh back in our dugout and program, and our players will benefit tremendously with him being back in the purple and gold.”

Before coming to LSU in 2023, Simpson worked as a scout for the Texas Rangers from 2016-22. Before that, he served as the head coach at New Mexico Junior College where he saw over 18 players drafted into Major League Baseball and qualified for the regional tournament in eight consecutive seasons.