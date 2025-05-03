LSU Baseball At Texas A&M Doubleheader Saturday After Weather Postpones Friday Game

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 2-ranked LSU baseball team will play its first road doubleheader of the season on Saturday at Texas A&M after rain postponed Friday night’s series opener at 6,100-seat Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The Tigers (37-9, 14-7 Southeastern Conference) and Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC) will play at 2 p.m. Saturday. The second game will start one hour after the conclusion of the first game. The third game will start at 1 p.m. Sunday as regularly scheduled.

Each game of the doubleheader is scheduled for nine innings and will be televised by SEC Network+. LSU played Omaha twice on Feb. 22 because of bad weather expected, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the nightcap, 12-1.

HOW LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON WILL DECIDE ON SUNDAY’S STARTING PITCHER

“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now.”

No. 1 Texas (38-6, 19-3) beat the Aggies in three one-run games last week in Austin.

“They’re an Omaha-caliber team,” Johnson said.

PITCHING MATCH-UPS:

SATURDAY GAME 1 – Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 16 walks, 64.2 innings), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 15 walks, 62 and a third innings).

SATURDAY GAME 2 – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.49 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 25 walks, 59 and a third innings), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Justin Lamkin (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 14 walks, 62 innings).

SUNDAY – To be announced, LSU, vs. junior left-hander Myles Patton (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 12 walks, 57 and two-thirds innings).