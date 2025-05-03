LSU Baseball At Texas A&M Doubleheader Saturday After Weather Postpones Friday Game

May 2, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Baseball 0
April 29, 2025: during NCAA Baseball action between the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the LSU Tigers at the Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Michael Bacigalupi

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The No. 2-ranked LSU baseball team will play its first road doubleheader of the season on Saturday at Texas A&M after rain postponed Friday night’s series opener at 6,100-seat Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The Tigers (37-9, 14-7 Southeastern Conference) and Aggies (25-19, 8-13 SEC) will play at 2 p.m. Saturday. The second game will start one hour after the conclusion of the first game. The third game will start at 1 p.m. Sunday as regularly scheduled.

Each game of the doubleheader is scheduled for nine innings and will be televised by SEC Network+. LSU played Omaha twice on Feb. 22 because of bad weather expected, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the nightcap, 12-1.

HOW LSU COACH JAY JOHNSON WILL DECIDE ON SUNDAY’S STARTING PITCHER

“Texas A&M is a very talented team, a team that played for the national championship last year,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “They’ve beaten a couple of top programs (Tennessee and Arkansas) in SEC road series, and they played three really close games last weekend against the team that’s No. 1 right now.”

No. 1 Texas (38-6, 19-3) beat the Aggies in three one-run games last week in Austin.

“They’re an Omaha-caliber team,” Johnson said.

PITCHING MATCH-UPS:

SATURDAY GAME 1 – Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.76 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 16 walks, 64.2 innings), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Ryan Prager (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 15 walks, 62 and a third innings).

SATURDAY GAME 2 – Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (6-2, 3.49 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 25 walks, 59 and a third innings), LSU, vs. junior left-hander Justin Lamkin (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 14 walks, 62 innings).

SUNDAY – To be announced, LSU, vs. junior left-hander Myles Patton (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 12 walks, 57 and two-thirds innings).

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


twenty six − = twenty
Powered by MathCaptcha