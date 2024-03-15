LSU Baseball at Mississippi State Preview and Primer – Weather Forecast and How To Watch

No. 2 LSU baseball is heading to Starkville this weekend to play Mississippi State in its first SEC games of the season.

LSU (16-2) is coming off a two-game sweep against North Dakota State and a 2-1 series win over Xavier. LSU’s pitching staff posted a 0.80 ERA over the five games and allowed just four earned runs, 15 walks and 60 strikeouts in 45.0 innings. The Tigers held opponents to a .161 batting average in the last week.

Mississippi State (13-5) has won 10 of its last 11 games after starting the season 3-4. The Bulldogs went 1-1 in their midweek games this week with a 6-5 loss to South Alabama on Tuesday and a 2-1 win over New Orleans on Wednesday.

MSU leads the all-time series over LSU 210-195-1, but the Tigers have won 13 of the past 16 regular season series. MSU won the series against LSU last season and in 2021.

LSU’s starter on the mound for game one will be Luke Holman. Holman has been one of the best pitchers in the country this season. He is one of two starters in the country to pitch over 20 innings without allowing a single earned or unearned run.

Holman is tied for the SEC lead in strikeouts and is 4-0 in his four starts this season. He pitched against MSU last season for Alabama and went 5.2 innings allowing three hits, one run and two walks.

MSU will throw Evan Siary in game one. Siary has a 0-1 record this season and a 4.50 ERA. His one start this season came in the Bulldogs’ 3-2 loss to Austin Peay. He has seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched this season.

Gage Jump will start game two for LSU. Jump is LSU’s second starting pitcher with a 0.00 ERA along with Holman. He has gone 13.1 innings after starting the season on a pitch count and recorded 21 strikeouts.

Khal Stephen will but the Bulldogs’ start for game two. He has a 3.38 ERA through 21.1 innings pitched. He has 21 strikeouts and a 2-1 record on the season.

Thatcher Hurd will be LSU’s game three starter. Hurd has a 4.76 ERA this season with 26 strikeouts through 17.0 innings. He got off to a rocky start this season, but in his last appearance he gave up four hits, one walk and one run in 5.0 innings.

Hurd will matchup with Jurrangelo Cijntje. Cijntje has been MSU’s best pitcher this season. He has a 2.08 ERA through 21.2 innings pitched and a 3-0 record. He has 35 strikeouts this season.

MSU is 10th in the SEC in batting average. The Bulldogs are hitting .293 with 37 doubles, three triples and 15 homers. LSU is No. 6 in the SEC with a batting average of .304. The Tigers have 35 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs.

MSU outfielder Dakota Jordan is batting .415 this season with nine homers and 28 RBI. He is second in the SEC with a .938 slugging percentage.

“This is a great opportunity for our team; Mississippi State has a very talented club,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “Dakota Jordan right now is as hot as anybody in the country, it looks like every time I look up, he hits a homer. They have some very good players, and I really like the top of their order. They’re playing hard, and they’re playing with purpose. It’s going to be a good series; I think Mississippi State is one of the most talented teams in college baseball.”

Game one is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the area tonight that may impact the game. There is a 44% chance of rain at 6 p.m. according to The Weather Channel.