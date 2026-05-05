LSU Baseball: Another Award For Zac Cowan – Baseball America National Team Of The Week

May 5, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU pitcher Zac Cowan will need to be key for the Tigers if they are to make a late run and reach the NCAA postseason. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU senior pitcher Zac Cowan has now gone national for his exploits last week in keeping the Tigers in contention for an NCAA Regional bid.

Cowan, who won two games last week with 10 shutout innings combined over Southeastern Louisiana and South Carolina, was named to Baseball America’s national team of the week on Tuesday. He was named a Southeastern Conference co-pitcher of the week on Monday.

The senior from Blythewood, South Carolina, struck out seven and limited South Carolina to two hits and one walk over six innings and 83 pitches for the 7-0 win on Sunday on 83 pitches. On the previous Tuesday, Cowan struck out seven with one walk and held Southeastern to two hits on 72 pitches.

Over the two games, he threw 105 strikes out of 155 pitches for a 67 percentage of strikes.

Cowan is 3-3 on the season with a save and a 3.63 ERA through 14 appearances and 32 innings. He has struck out 44 against only nine walks. LSU (28-21, 9-15 SEC) hosts Tulane (23-26, 8-13 American Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU’s Forgotten Hero From Wild Arkansas Win: Zac Cowan Overcame Slump With Heroic Start

The transfer after the 2024 season from Wofford proved to be a huge acquisition in 2025 as the Tigers won the national championship. Cowan was 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and six saves, including five in SEC play. He started against Arkansas at the College World Series in the win that sent the Tigers to the national championship series. He allowed one run and no walks in five and a third innings with six strikeouts and four hits allowed.

“Zac Cowan went out there and pitched like a warrior and did what he’s done all year,” Johnson said after that game. And that comment would have fit after his last two games.

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