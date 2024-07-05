LSU Baseball and Jay Johnson pick up another big bat in the transfer portal

LSU and Jay Johnson took what could be a big step toward filling the power-hitting void left in its lineup by the departure of Tommy White and the expected loss of Jared Jones to the MLB draft on Wednesday night when Dalton Beck from Incarnate Word of the Southland Conference committed to the Tigers.

Beck, an outfielder, is a transfer who has played for multiple colleges throughout his collegiate career. ​

In his junior season at Incarnate Word, Beck had impressive statistics as an outfielder, with a .348 batting average, .707 slugging percentage, 12 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, and 67 RBI.

Overall, Dalton Beck’s hitting ability, power, versatility, and experience make him an important addition to LSU’s team, helping to strengthen its offensive lineup.

Beck started at Grayson College before transferring to Kansas State for his sophomore season and then transferring to Incarnate Word for his junior season. He has appeared as a pitcher and a hitter for each team but Beck’s bat is what most attracted LSU, according to sources.

National champion Tennessee was heavily targeting Beck but he chose LSU over the Volunteers.