LSU baseball and Florida to meet in rubber match to decide the series. Here’s who’s pitching

No. 5 LSU baseball blew a late lead and dropped game two against No. 8 Florida on Saturday night. Now, the series will come down to the final game.

LSU has gotten solid performances out of both its starting pitchers this series and will hope to see a similar outing from Thatcher Hurd in Game three.

Hurd comes into the rubber match with a 1-2 record and a 6.55 ERA through 22.0 innings pitched. His last start came in LSU’s 15-5 loss against Mississippi State last weekend. He went 5.0 innings in that game and gave up seven hits, seven runs and two homers.

Jac Caglianone, the player who hit the game winning home run in the 11th inning of game two, will start for Florida. He has a 2-0 record on the season with a 1.77 ERA through 20.1 innings pitched. His last start came in Florida’s 4-2 win in a rubber match with Texas A&M last weekend. He went 5.1 innings and allowed four hits, one earned run and five walks.

A win would see LSU claim its first SEC series of the year, but a loss would drop the Tigers’ SEC record to 2-4. Game three will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be televised on SEC Network.