LSU Baseball Adds Top Right-Handed Pitcher in Class of ‘27

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG Staff Reporter

LSU baseball’s Class of 2027 could end up being one of the best recruiting classes of all time. On Wednesday evening, the Tigers received a commitment from Samir Mohammed out of Trinity, Florida.

The Tigers get a BIG commitment from Samir Mohammed, the #1 RHP in 🇺🇸 for ‘27. (#14 overall😳) Standing 6-5 240, the FLA prepster has a feel for three pitches. FB sits low 90’s but his change up “might be the best in the class” –@JoeDoyleMiLB #LSUbaseball @samirfoster5 pic.twitter.com/BfcFPDVE3S — Inside LSU Baseball (@Insidelsubsbl) October 9, 2025

Mohammed is rated as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the entire country and as the No. 14 overall player according to Perfect Game. Over-Slot website also has Mohhamed as a top-15 player in the country. He’s the 15th commitment for LSU’s ’27 Class.

Samir Foster (‘27,FL) 🔋



Electric #Uncommitted arm for @usaprimetampa, Lean/Athletic 6’3 225lbs on the mound. Works downhill w/ 6’11’ extension helps FB play up even more. Lit up the radar gun on multiple occasions this outing.



FB – 97mph / 2300+ rpm / 11 IVB / 17 HB

CH – 83mph… pic.twitter.com/ckgumJ4pnv — Prospect Select Scout (@PSBaseballScout) May 31, 2025

The 6-5 240-pounder is one of the most pro-ready players in the ’27 class as he sits at 93-95 mph and tops out at 97 mph with his fastball. Mohammed also throws a changeup that sits in the low 80s with a spin rate of 1900+ RPM. His curveball also sits in the low 80s with a spin rate of 2300+ RPM.

Head coach Jay Johnson is building one of the best recruiting classes that LSU has ever seen. With the addition of Mohammed, the Tigers now have five top 34 players in Perfect Game’s ‘27 top 100: OF Jordan Griffin (Barbe HS), OF Jacob Seamon (Metrolina Christian Academy, North Carolina), RHP Samir Mohammed (Tampa Jesuit), OF Drake Hawpe (Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas) and SS Graham Houston (Venice Senior HS, Florida).

LSU still holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation according to Perfect Game, ahead of No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Tennessee.

LSU BASEBALL CLASS OF 2027:

OF Jordin Griffin (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

OF Jacob Seamon (Metrolina Christian Academy, Waxhaw, North Carolina)

RHP Samir Mohammed (Tampa Jesuit)

OF Drake Hawpe (Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas)

SS Graham Houston (Venice High, Venice, Florida)

SS Sebastian Castillo (Byron Nelson High, Justin, Texas)

SS Ricky Lopez (Dominican Republic High, New York City)

LHP Kade Luker (Cedar Creek High, Ruston)

SS Devyn Downs (Sterlington High, Bastrop)

OF Bryan Ravelo (Doral Academy Charter, Miramar, Florida)

RHP Sean Parrow (Sierra Canyon High, Sherman Oaks, California)

SS Zowen Watson (Eastlake High, San Diego)

LHP Lawton Littleton (Barbe High, Lake Charles)

3B Koa Romero (Hahnville High, Boutte)

RHP Jack Lee (Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria)