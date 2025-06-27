LSU Baseball Adds Standout Lefty Via Transfer Portal

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers basked in the glory of their 2025 national championship victory at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday night. But by Thursday, it was time to focus on the future—specifically, the 2026 roster.

In a significant move from the transfer portal, Johnson secured North Dakota State’s standout pitcher, Danny Lachenmayer, who will be joining the Tigers in Baton Rouge to advance his college career. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, the left-hander hails from Eagan, Minnesota. Last season, he made 24 noteworthy appearances from the bullpen. Notably, one of those outings was against LSU on March 4, where he faced seven batters over 1.2 innings, conceding two earned runs on one hit and a walk.

What really grabs attention about Lachenmayer is his impressive 56 strikeouts over just 38 innings of work. He boasted a stellar 2.37 ERA, with opponents hitting a mere .192 against him, while allowing 13 runs (10 earned) over 154 batters faced. As a reliever, Lachenmayer didn’t pitch more than 3.1 innings in any appearance, yet he still managed to rack up nine saves. When it came down to deciding his next move, Lachenmayer chose LSU over Arkansas.