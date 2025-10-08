LSU Baseball Adds Left-Handed Pitcher Lucas Nawrocki To Commitment List For 2026

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson received his 21st commitment for his Class of 2026 from left-handed pitcher Lucas Nawrocki of Aledo High in Aledo, Texas.

Nawrocki is rated as the No. 1 pitcher in the state of Texas and the No. 80 overall player, according to Perfect Game.

Nawrocki (6-0, 195) has a 92-24 mph fastball and a slider.

Really stuffy 3 IP look from LHP Lucas Nawrocki (@LucasNawrocki61). Cross-body fire, low-launch w/wide angle. Can hold some vert from arm slot. Nasty stuff. Big arm ceiling.



FB: 93-95 @ 2700 (held velo)

SL: 82-84 @ 3200-3300

CH: 85-88 @ 1100-1600 (flashed sub-1000 in warm-up) pic.twitter.com/SgObMOOnGP — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) August 7, 2025

LSU on Wednesday also added a major commitment for its Class of 2027 in lefty hitting outfielder Jacob Seamon, who is the No. 12 overall prospect by Perfect Game and No. 2 player by Baseball America.

Here come the Tigers…again! N.C. OF Jacob Seamon is headed to Baton Rouge. At 6-5, the left handed hitting @j_seamonster is Perfect Game’s # 12 overall player in the 2027 class…Baseball America ranks him #2. LSU’s ‘27 class now boasts four top 34 players. #LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/I7dMwlbSfV — Inside LSU Baseball (@Insidelsubsbl) October 8, 2025

Seamon is from Waxhaw, North Carolina, and goes to Metrolina Christian Academy.

LSU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 2 behind Vanderbilt by Perfect Game.

LSU BASEBALL CLASS OF 2026 (21 commitments)

OF Malachi Washington (Parkview HS, Stone Mountain, Georgia)

OF Nathaneal Davis (Bishop Moore HS, Orlando, Florida)

LHP Logan Schmidt (Ganesha HS, Aliso Viejo, California)

OF Anthony Murphy (Corona HS, Corona, California)

RHP Dylan Blomker (La Cueva HS, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

SS Parker Loew (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

RHP Cooper Sides (Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, California)

LHP Lucas Nawrocki (Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas)

SS Jordan Martinez (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

OF Wessley Roberson (Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Georgia)

SS Cole “CJ” Weinstein (Orange Lutheran HS, Newport Beach, California)

RHP Coleton Brady (TNXL Academy, North Collins, New York)

RHP Lawson McLeod (Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Virginia)

1B Dylan Minnatee (Franklin HS, Elk Grove, California)

1B Will Adams (Hoover HS, Hoover, Alabama)

LHP Braxton Beaty (Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas)

LHP Bradyn Cupit (West Monroe HS, Monroe, Louisiana)

LHP Colton Christman (Arbor View HS, Las Vegas, Nevada)

SS Luke Tucker (Krum HS, Krum, Texas)

RHP Braydon Wisener (Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas)

C Masen Belding (Del Oro HS, Grass Valley, California)