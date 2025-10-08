LSU Baseball Adds Left-Handed Pitcher Lucas Nawrocki To Commitment List For 2026

October 8, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Baseball 0
LSU baseball Jay Johnson looks ahead to 2024
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class for 2026 by Perfect Game. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson received his 21st commitment for his Class of 2026 from left-handed pitcher Lucas Nawrocki of Aledo High in Aledo, Texas.

Nawrocki is rated as the No. 1 pitcher in the state of Texas and the No. 80 overall player, according to Perfect Game.

Nawrocki (6-0, 195) has a 92-24 mph fastball and a slider.

LSU on Wednesday also added a major commitment for its Class of 2027 in lefty hitting outfielder Jacob Seamon, who is the No. 12 overall prospect by Perfect Game and No. 2 player by Baseball America.

Seamon is from Waxhaw, North Carolina, and goes to Metrolina Christian Academy.

LSU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 2 behind Vanderbilt by Perfect Game.

LSU BASEBALL CLASS OF 2026 (21 commitments)

OF Malachi Washington (Parkview HS, Stone Mountain, Georgia)

OF Nathaneal Davis (Bishop Moore HS, Orlando, Florida)

LHP Logan Schmidt (Ganesha HS, Aliso Viejo, California)

OF Anthony Murphy (Corona HS, Corona, California)

RHP Dylan Blomker (La Cueva HS, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

SS Parker Loew (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

RHP Cooper Sides (Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, California)

LHP Lucas Nawrocki (Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas)

SS Jordan Martinez (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

OF Wessley Roberson (Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Georgia)

SS Cole “CJ” Weinstein (Orange Lutheran HS, Newport Beach, California)

RHP Coleton Brady (TNXL Academy, North Collins, New York)

RHP Lawson McLeod (Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Virginia)

1B Dylan Minnatee (Franklin HS, Elk Grove, California)

1B Will Adams (Hoover HS, Hoover, Alabama)

LHP Braxton Beaty (Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas)

LHP Bradyn Cupit (West Monroe HS, Monroe, Louisiana)

LHP Colton Christman (Arbor View HS, Las Vegas, Nevada)

SS Luke Tucker (Krum HS, Krum, Texas)

RHP Braydon Wisener (Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas)

C Masen Belding (Del Oro HS, Grass Valley, California)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


fifty four + = fifty six
Powered by MathCaptcha