LSU Baseball Adds Kansas P Cooper Moore, Oregon State 3B Trent Caraway Via Portal

The national champion LSU baseball team’s roster flip continues.

Coach Jay Johnson is up to nine new players from the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Wednesday with the additions of Kansas pitcher Cooper Moore and Oregon State third baseman Trent Caraway, who will both be juniors next season.

Very excited and blessed to say I have committed to @lsubaseball. Extremely grateful for all the opportunities along the way and I can’t wait to get to work in Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/zf8ImcPSPX — Coop (@coopermoore04) July 16, 2025

Moore (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was 7-2 with a 3.76 ERA and one save in 14 appearances and 13 starts last season for Kansas. The right-hander struck out 78 and walked 17 in 83 and two-thirds innings and allowed a .257 batting average. Caraway (6-2, 203) hit 12 home runs with 47 RBIs in 63 starts for Oregon State.

The previous seven transfers with their class for next season were senior first baseman Zach Yorke of Grand Canyon, senior pitcher Dax Dathe of Angelo State, junior left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia of Oregon, redshirt freshman left-handed pitcher Ryler Smart of Tennessee, sophomore left-handed pitcher Danny Lachenmayer of North Dakota State, senior first baseman Seth Dardar of Kansas State and senior third baseman Brayden Simpson of High Point.